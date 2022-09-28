Rongopai Community House Trust staff Roberta Kaio, Lucy Houtas and Haley Fryer. Photo / Supplied

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) is a national campaign that raises awareness around mental health and how to improve and boost mental wellbeing.

This year, Rongopai House Community Trust is celebrating MHAW alongside other organisations such as Women's Refuge, Te Hiku Hauora Ora, Te Rarawa, Far North REAP, Te Roopu Kimiora and Aronui Ora to raise awareness of positive mental health and wellbeing in the Far North area.

To mark the occasion, a free Whānau Event will be held next Tuesday (October 4) at Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre, from 10am to 12.30pm, with a focus on whānau with young tamariki aged five and under.

Positive mental health and wellbeing are proven as important throughout one's lifespan.

Research indicates, however, that between the ages of 0 and 5, children are more likely to have positive mental health and wellbeing if raised in a safe environment where they are well-nurtured and receive unconditional love.

Rongopai House Community Trust is located in the Kaitaia community and supports whānau with young tamariki aged five and under.

According to Rongopai House whānau coach Roberta Kaio and programme co-ordinator Lucy Houtas, despite the organisation being smaller in comparison to other larger health and social services, in their view, the Trust had a 'whole lot of heart'.

"Under the values of St Saviours Church, including 'helping those in need', we support mums and their pēpē to overcome the challenges in their lives," Kaio said.

"Whether that is with mental health and addictions, being single parents, experiencing domestic violence, or just needing a safe place to come to where they can be around other like-minded families."

One of their long-standing programmes, Feed My Lambs, is their flagship and has been running in Kaitaia for many years, and feeds into other social and pastoral support.

This includes other children's programmes, individual health and social support programmes and financial assistance.

One of their success stories is Haley Fryer, a single mum who has struggled with parenting and was once incarcerated in prison thanks to her addictions.

Through the support of Rongopai House Community Trust, Haley was able to overcome her challenges, received parenting, personal growth and addiction support, and now works at Rongopai House as a programme assistant and is 'living her best life' with her children.

Rongopai House Community Trust has recently started working more collaboratively with other organisations in the Far North, with the aspiration for organisations to work more cohesively together and to be able to utilise each other's resources more effectively.

"The impact of Covid -19 has taken its toll on the Far North community and has forced some organisations to work in silos," Kaio said.

"Overall, the mental health system in New Zealand still seems to be in crisis mode with lack of staffing and resourcing.

"Through the efforts of Far North organisations collaborating together to put on the event, the free Whānau Event to celebrate MHAW will help to raise awareness of positive mental health and wellbeing for the community of the Far North."

For more information about the free Whānau Event, contact Roberta Kaio on: 0272571715.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with mental health, please contact Need to Talk 1737 or the Mental Health Line on: 0800223371.