Free tickets for Sweet Caroline

Neil Diamond tribute.

The Northland Age has a double pass to give away for the Sweet Caroline Tour - A tribute to Neil Diamond, at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on Wednesday (May 12). To go into the draw, all you have to do is comment, tag a friend and email your name, address and phone number to editor@northlandage.co.nz by midday on Monday.

The tickets will be emailed to the winner.

Young but accomplished Australian musician and performer Zac Coombs' portrayal of Diamond's unique voice has been described as uncanny, his love of the songs obvious in every performance, and every story told carrying a nostalgic Diamond lilt.

"Audiences will be floored when they hear him. Not many artists can pull off Neil Diamond, his voice and character is so unique, but Zac has fully thrown himself into this role and the results will speak for themselves. His vocals have been mistaken for the real Neil Diamond on more than one occasion," says producer and director Johnny Van Grinsven.

Aside from the artistry of Coombs, audiences can expect custom-designed concert production and a live support band to round out the two-hour theatre experience.