Ngā Purapura Kāeo is all about youth and nurturing their creativity. Photo / Matthew Robertson, Pacific Photography

Ngā Purapura Kāeo is all about youth and nurturing their creativity. Photo / Matthew Robertson, Pacific Photography

The fifth instalment of a festival focused on young people and nurturing their creativity will brighten Kāeo this Saturday.

Ngā Purapura, meaning “new shoots”, stands out for offering an impressive range of workshops and activities at no cost to attendees.

One of its organisers, Hannah Hunter, said accessibility was a standout feature of the event.

“We all know how much it can all add up when you take the family out for the day,” Hunter said.

“So everything other than the food is completely free, even face painting.”

Ngā Purapura began when a bunch of mums and their young children imagined it at their play centre.

Since then it’s been embraced by the community.

“We basically wanted to celebrate music, arts and nature. So that’s what our programming focuses on,” Hunter said.

“We’ve always had firm values from the start. Zero waste is one of them. No alcohol is another. As is healthy kai.”

Hunter said the event had received support from many corners over the years.

“It’s run entirely by volunteers. Many local businesses back us. Plus the bands that play, and people who help out with traffic management.”

“They all really rally together to support the event. That’s one of the things we love most about it.”

Some firsts for this year’s programme include a graffiti art workshop facilitated by local tattoo artist Matt Jordan and his son, and a puppet-animating workshop delivered by the hugely popular theatre group Company of Giants.

The kids’ blanket market - designed to give budding entrepreneurs a place to showcase and sell their homemade creations, artwork, jewellery, crafts, plants and treasures - was also expected to be popular, with many early sign-ups.

“We love the fact that it nurtures their creativity, and gives them a platform to show off their skills and be enterprising,” Hunter said.

“They’re responsible for their own money and their own goods.”

Hunter said most workshops were short, welcoming attendees to stay only until kids’ attention spans called for a change.

“The bigger workshops that require more attention are held indoors in a quieter environment.”

This included Company of Giants’ puppet animating - which is set for 11am in the Church Hall and designed for kids aged 4 years and older - sandwiched by drama and street art to round out the morning.

The festival features a huge range of free workshops and activities designed with whānau in mind. Photo / Matthew Robertson, Pacific Photography

The Workshop Tent will house dream catcher making, African drumming, capoeira and more throughout the day.

A stage will host the opening karakia at 9am, with karate demonstrations, drumming and music to follow.

Across the festival site, whānau will find poi making, seed sowing, rock painting, clay play, music and dress-ups.

The event has been supported by the Far North District Council, the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, and Creative Communities since its inception, with grants for $4,373 and $2,450 received this year.

Hunter said the festival showed the spirit of Kāeo.

“Last year was amazingly rainy, and everyone still had a great time.”

“It’s really a coming together of the community.”

Nga Purapura Kāeo is on Saturday, March 4, from 9am to 2pm.

For more details go to https://www.facebook.com/ngapurapurakaeo/.







































