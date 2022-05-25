71 Wing 353 constables graduated in front of hundreds of wellwishers and dignitaries recently, including Minister of Police Poto Williams and Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo/Rongo Bentson

​They were the best-ever recruit wing, they said, with the best-ever patron. So it's fair to say positivity was not in short supply at the Wing 353 graduation last week.

The wing's 16 weeks at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) spanned the Omicron spike, and tribute was paid to the way members supported each other as illness flared.

The 71 constables graduated in front of hundreds of wellwishers and dignitaries including Minister of Police Poto Williams, Commissioner Andrew Coster, other senior police leaders and representatives of Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

The event had a very different look than usual, with a switch of venue from the RNZPC gym to Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

After a string of graduations held under Covid-19 restrictions, the larger venue was perfect for a sizeable, vocal and super-proud audience who were all out to cheer their people.

Chief among the cheerleaders was patron Lil Anderson, tumu whakarae/CEO of the Office of Māori Crown Affairs – Te Arawhiti.

"It's my honour to greet you all as the proudest patron of the best wing in the world - Wing 353," she said.

"It's great to see you all here today - especially these amazing whānau, who have travelled to celebrate the awesomeness that is this amazing group of people."

Large though the arena was, the haka that ended the ceremony still managed to raise the rafters another notch and inspired a succession of passionate responses from audience members.

Prominent in the haka was Constable Tui Baker, a teacher for 12 years in Kaitaia.

Baker is fluent in te reo Māori and has competed at two Matatini kapa haka competitions with Muriwhenua Kapa Haka roopu.

Former Kaitaia teacher, constable Tui Baker. Photo/ Rongo Bentson

"I believe haka is an important part of wellbeing and connection to te ao Māori," she said.

"I'm an active member of my marae, hapū and iwi… I want to serve and influence change in my community from a different perspective and lens."

Fronting the haka was Tui's brother-in-law Constable Taylor Waenga (Ngāti Kuri).

Taylor is an Āpōtoro Wairua in the Haahi Rātana (Rātana Church lay-councillor) and a New Zealand rugby league and touch rugby league senior referee.

He has worked as a cultural capabilities facilitator, delivering te reo and local history, and says through his mahi he has found he shares the core values of the police.

"It has been my lifetime goal to become a police officer. I believe communities have better outcomes when local people hold positions within the police."

The wing demographic represented 32.4 per cent female, 67.6 per cent male, 63.4 per cent NZ European, 18.3 per cent Māori, 7 per cent Pacific and 11.3 per cent Asian.

The new constables started their district postings on Monday May 16 and were posted to

Northland (3), Tāmaki Makaurau (24), Waikato (7), Bay of Plenty (6), Eastern (3), Central (8), Wellington (9), Tasman (2), Canterbury (4) and Southern (5).

Award winners

Minister's Award for top of wing – Constable Jordan Broderick (Counties Manukau District)

Patron's Award for second in wing – Constable Jessica Hinchliff (Southern)

Commissioner's Award for Leadership - Constable Isaac Tamapeau (Counties Manukau)

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Mitchell Cronin (Central)

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Constable Rita Phillips (Central)

Firearms Award - Constable Tianlong Fu (Auckland City)