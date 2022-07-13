21-year-old Manaaki Hoepo of Kaitaia is one of 16 contestants on the new series of Heartbreak Island. Photo/Scott McAulay

A former top-performing Far North high school student has been announced as a contestant in season three of a popular Kiwi reality TV dating show.

Far North fans of Heartbreak Island can now look forward to not only the return of the TV series but to seeing a familiar face with former Kaitaia College head boy Manaaki Hoepo featuring in the show.

The Otago University Performing Arts and Sociology third-year student confirmed he had recently finished filming the series and was looking forward to seeing the programme go to air.

He said the main reason for applying to take part in Heartbreak Island was to try his luck at love and the opportunity to win the top prize money.

"My love life definitely wasn't going anywhere in my normal day-to-day life, so I thought why not give Heartbreak Island a go!" Hoepo said.

"And let's be honest, $100,000 is a pretty good incentive too.

"There aren't many Māori in mainstream reality TV and the more exposure we can bring to our people I'm down for - let's just hope it's good exposure."

Hoepo said the experience of appearing on a reality TV show had been really exciting and audiences were in for a wild ride.

He added it wasn't every day a boy from Kaitaia ended up on an island dating people from around the world and hoped people enjoyed watching how things played out.

"A highlight has definitely been meeting new people from all walks of life, and all of the experiences that came with the show," Hoepo said.

"Honestly I'm always an open book with everything in my life, so I guess now people will probably know a few more of my dating and flirting tricks.

"I definitely have never been a stranger to the public eye in Kaitaia, so with Kaitaia being such a small place, I'll probably be getting a bit more attention.

"All I'll say is that my nana said she was excited to watch the show and 'I hope you don't disappoint me'. I think I'll use this opportunity to say 'sorry nana' now!"

Hoepo said he wasn't sure what was next in terms of a career in television, but would wait and see where life took him once Heartbreak Island hit our screens.

The show last aired on TVNZ in 2019, but this year it's Warner Bros Discovery's turn to bring back the series, streaming only on ThreeNow.

According to a Warner Bros Discovery spokesperson, this was the first time Heartbreak Island had opened the talent pool up to people from around the world and featured a diverse cast from NZ, Australia, the UK and the USA.

The 16 contestants landed in a Fijian island paradise where they competed for $100,000 in cash - and to find their perfect match.

They were then paired up before choosing to stay with or stray from their partner during the "passion plays" to avoid elimination.

And just like in season 2, disruptors were introduced to raise the stakes and reveal who was there to play the game.

Warner Bros Discovery couldn't yet reveal the show's premiere date but teased it was "coming soon".

Anyone interested in featuring in a potential fourth season of the show is advised to keep an eye out on the Three NZ socials for a casting call.

"We're looking for people who are ready to risk it all for love, but also people who are comfortable on camera."

Radio's Clint Randell, of The Masked Singer NZ and Dancing With The Stars NZ fame, has also been named as the new host of the show.

"I cheered, laughed, teared up, stirred the pot, threw in a few twists, and made life-long friends. I can't wait for Kiwi viewers to see it. Audiences are in for a real ride," Randell said.

Heartbreak Island Season 3 will premiere only on ThreeNow.