Koekoeā/Cooper's Beach is the only Far North beach where vehicles are prohibited from driving. Photo / Tania Whyte

A recent Far North District Council Facebook post about amendments to a new bylaw has left people scratching their heads in confusion.

The post, which called for consultations to amend provisions in the Road Use Bylaw, incorrectly gave the impression the proposal would affect all beaches.

According to the district council, that was never the case and it has since clarified the social media post.

Council acting communications manager Ken Lewis said the proposal to amend the new Road Use Bylaw represented only an administrative change to retain the status quo for driving on Far North beaches.

"The council is obliged to consult on a proposal to move provisions contained in the Vehicles on Beaches Bylaw to the Road Use Bylaw," Lewis said.

"The aim is to simplify our bylaws and vehicles will continue to be prohibited from Coopers Beach.

"This was the overwhelming preference expressed by the Coopers Beach community when the council asked for feedback last year on the use of vehicles on Far North beaches."

Last year, the council requested feedback regarding the use of vehicles on Far North beaches, with almost 500 people responding, covering about 50 beaches in the district.

The beaches mentioned most were Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe (Ninety Mile Beach) and Tokerau Beach.

Based on that feedback, the council decided to include some rules about driving on beaches in the new Road Use Bylaw.

Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is managed according to the Beach Management Plan and therefore falls outside the scope of the new bylaw.

The council is now asking submitters whether they agree the Road Use Bylaw should be amended to include provisions contained in the Vehicles on Beaches Bylaw, which prohibits vehicles specifically on Coopers Beach.

At present, people can drive on all Far North beaches except Coopers Beach, which received unanimous input from the community to prohibit vehicles on that particular beach.

The new Road Use Bylaw has already been consulted on and regulates traffic control and activities on roads and adjoining land such as footpaths.

According to the council, it made sense to combine these and other road-related activities in one bylaw.

Te Hiku Community Board, Doubtless Bay Subdivision board member Sheryl Bainbridge said the bylaw restricting vehicle use on Coopers Beach was imposed several years ago in response to community concerns regarding the safety of other beach users.

She said at the time, barricades were constructed using rocks at the main parking area and bollards at the other access point.

Apart from the odd occasion, she believed these measures had generally worked well.

"Being a relatively safe swimming beach, and with shade provided by the line of ancient pohutukawa, Coopers Beach is ideal for families," Bainbridge said.

"To again allow vehicles to drive on the beach would compromise the safety and enjoyment of a large number of beachgoers.

"People drive on beaches to go fishing, gather kaimoana and/or to have some peace and quiet. I do not agree with banning vehicles from all beaches, as I feel it is up to individual communities to decide what is best for them.

"The council does not impose bylaws for fun. They are a tool to protect beach users against the moronic minority that has no thought for others."

Road rules must be followed when driving on beaches, including staying within the speed limit, not driving recklessly or dangerously, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers should also take extra care on beaches and acknowledge they are shared spaces with beachgoers, including children.

Beaches also often host protected bird species and marine mammals.