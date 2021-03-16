Flipping heck! Car rolls on Kerikeri's main street

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Emergency responders were left scratching their heads about how someone managed to flip a car onto its side on Kerikeri's main shopping street early on Saturday morning.

Police took just minutes to get to the accident scene directly outside Kerikeri Pharmacy but even so the occupants had already run away.

The crash left the 2012 Nissan Tiida hatchback on its side completely blocking the road and at 90 degrees to its direction of travel.

What the...? Firefighters puzzle over how a car ended up on its side on Kerikeri's main shopping street early on Saturday morning. Photo / supplied

Volunteers from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade were called in to wash spilled fuel and oil from the road.

It was their second call of the night after a suspicious car fire in Waimate North about 2.15am.

Firefighters hose down the road after a motorist somehow managed to roll a vehicle onto its side on Kerikeri's main shopping street. Photo / supplied

Firefighters surmised the car had flipped after hitting a traffic island at speed. A road sign was also demolished.

The Advocate understands a wad of cash and a bag of cannabis were found in the glovebox.

The car had not been reported stolen.

The speed limit in Kerikeri's CBD is 30km/h.

Mid North police are investigating the car fire, the crash and the contents of the glovebox.