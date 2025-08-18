Advertisement
Far North’s Cooper’s Beach Four Square named best in North Island

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Owners Ben Kerr and Sharlene Foote focus on team care and diverse product range at the now award winning Cooper's Beach Four Square.

The Far North is home to the best Four Square in the entire North Island.

Beating out 163 other stores, the Cooper’s Beach Four Square was crowned the best Four Square at the inaugural Charlie’s Awards.

The store opened in 1990 and is now one of the largest employers in

