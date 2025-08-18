Winning Store of the Year is a metric-based award that takes into account sales performance, team engagement, product range, food safety, health and safety compliance, community support, and Mystery Shopper results.

Kerr said what sets them apart is their people and their range.

“We have a team that genuinely cares, and we’ve built a store that offers almost everything you’d find in a larger supermarket – but with the friendliness and personal touch of a local store.

“We’re incredibly proud to win this award and represent the Far North. This store is built on relationships – with our team, our customers, and our community.”

The Cooper's Beach Four Square team are elated after the store won the best store in North Island at Charlie’s Awards.

The store focuses on creating a welcoming and well-presented atmosphere and is constantly upgrading its offerings for customers.

Some of the local favourites include the store’s daily fresh bread, pastries, sushi and the friendly and familiar service.

Kerr said they actively seek feedback through forms at the checkout which they have taken on board to offer customers their favourites.

Store manager Michelle Godden said she shed some tears when she learned the news of the award.

“I was so pleased for Ben and Shar and super proud of the whole team, as we were all pushing to get that result for them. The first person I told the following morning was Paula [Conway], who was so proud she was telling every customer who came in. It was fantastic to see.”

Conway is another employee at the store.

Another store manager, Liz Cook, said she was proud to be part of the now award-winning store and team.

“To be part of such an amazing team that works hard to give our customers a pleasant shopping experience is a great achievement.”