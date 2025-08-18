Owners Ben Kerr and Sharlene Foote focus on team care and diverse product range at the now award winning Cooper's Beach Four Square.
The Far North is home to the best Four Square in the entire North Island.
Beating out 163 other stores, the Cooper’s Beach Four Square was crowned the best Four Square at the inaugural Charlie’s Awards.
The store opened in 1990 and is now one of the largest employers inDoubtless Bay, with over 40 staff year-round and more than 60 in summer.
It is now owned by Ben Kerr and Sharlene Foote. The couple previously owned Four Square Mangonui.
Recent milestones include a full store refurbishment in 2024, the installation of takeaway coffee, a full-service butchery, the launch of popular fresh food offerings such as chicken & chips section and bakery doughnuts, and expanding the product range to include items customers are unable to find elsewhere in the Far North.
Winning Store of the Year is a metric-based award that takes into account sales performance, team engagement, product range, food safety, health and safety compliance, community support, and Mystery Shopper results.
Kerr said what sets them apart is their people and their range.
“We have a team that genuinely cares, and we’ve built a store that offers almost everything you’d find in a larger supermarket – but with the friendliness and personal touch of a local store.
“We’re incredibly proud to win this award and represent the Far North. This store is built on relationships – with our team, our customers, and our community.”
The store focuses on creating a welcoming and well-presented atmosphere and is constantly upgrading its offerings for customers.
Some of the local favourites include the store’s daily fresh bread, pastries, sushi and the friendly and familiar service.
Kerr said they actively seek feedback through forms at the checkout which they have taken on board to offer customers their favourites.
Store manager Michelle Godden said she shed some tears when she learned the news of the award.
“I was so pleased for Ben and Shar and super proud of the whole team, as we were all pushing to get that result for them. The first person I told the following morning was Paula [Conway], who was so proud she was telling every customer who came in. It was fantastic to see.”
Conway is another employee at the store.
Another store manager, Liz Cook, said she was proud to be part of the now award-winning store and team.
“To be part of such an amazing team that works hard to give our customers a pleasant shopping experience is a great achievement.”