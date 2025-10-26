Some of the 600-plus motorbikes that descended on Awanui on Saturday for Awanui Day and the annual Northland Riders' Motorcycle Club's Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga, last November.
A tiny Far North town’s population will increase 10-fold when the annual Awanui Day celebrations are held next month.
With a usual population of around 600, Awanui, 7km north of Kaitāia, will be packed with more than 6000 people enjoying Awanui Day at the townknown as the Gateway to Ninety Mile Beach.
The event, on November 8, is built around the Northland Riders’ Motorcycle Club’s Treble T Poker Run to Cape Rēinga, when up to 600 bikes take part, but there will also be plenty of family-friendly entertainment, organiser Bill Subritzky, from Northland Riders, said.
Last year, Awanui Day’s activities moved from the State Highway One main street to the Awanui Reserve area and Subritzky said it proved so popular that it would again be held in the park area, which also included a good kids’ playground.
“The whole idea [moving the event off the main street/highway] was to make the event so much safer. Rather than have thousands of people cram the footpaths on the side of SH1, the park provides so much more space. It’s much more family-friendly and so much safer.“
He said the TTT Poker Run to Cape Rēinga attracted up to 600 motorcycles from throughout the North Island. Riders start arriving on the Friday, then, after breakfast, head off on the 90km ride to the cape on the Saturday morning.
As well as the bike ride and entertainment, Awanui Day was a great chance to show off the Far North’s arts, crafts and artisan food producers.
Every Far North person the Northland Age spoke to at last year’s Awanui Day gave the new venue the thumbs up, with comments including: “much better, much safer”; “an ideal spot to gather with whānau and friends to enjoy the day”; “so much safer than having to risk your life on the highway”; “you can sit and make some space here to have some kai and catch up with friends”; and “I was a bit worried at first, but the reserve is the right place for it so all the family can really enjoy it”.
Subritzky said there were very few issues with the change in venue - after almost three decades - and there had been nothing but great feedback for the new site.
“The new venue was really the natural place for it and what the reserve was set up for these kinds of big events,” Subritzky said.
“There were some mixed feelings at first [about the change] but it’s been great and everybody seems to enjoy having so much more space to move around, gather in and enjoy the great kai and events we have.”
He said it was a big risk having so much happening beside SH1, with families and children having to risk crossing the road, that moving the event seemed to be the logical idea.
“It’s much better for families and the kids to have it all in one place at the reserve.”