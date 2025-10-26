“The whole idea [moving the event off the main street/highway] was to make the event so much safer. Rather than have thousands of people cram the footpaths on the side of SH1, the park provides so much more space. It’s much more family-friendly and so much safer.“

He said the TTT Poker Run to Cape Rēinga attracted up to 600 motorcycles from throughout the North Island. Riders start arriving on the Friday, then, after breakfast, head off on the 90km ride to the cape on the Saturday morning.

The event puts Awanui on the map and comes after it was named Most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards in 2023. Many former residents return to catch up with family and friends.

The Awanui Progressive and Ratepayers Association is right behind the event, and the aim was to make Awanui the centre of activities - and a real destination - for people going to Cape Rēinga.

As well as the bike ride and entertainment, Awanui Day was a great chance to show off the Far North’s arts, crafts and artisan food producers.

Catching up over kai at Awanui Day last year were Paane Thomas, Ururaiaha Awarau and Mauri Awarau, from Kaitāia, with Anaru Tukau and Baz Bristow, from South Auckland, and Nini Albert, from Turangi. Catching up with family and friends, and meeting new folk, is a big part of Awanui Day, which is on again on November 8.

Every Far North person the Northland Age spoke to at last year’s Awanui Day gave the new venue the thumbs up, with comments including: “much better, much safer”; “an ideal spot to gather with whānau and friends to enjoy the day”; “so much safer than having to risk your life on the highway”; “you can sit and make some space here to have some kai and catch up with friends”; and “I was a bit worried at first, but the reserve is the right place for it so all the family can really enjoy it”.

Subritzky said there were very few issues with the change in venue - after almost three decades - and there had been nothing but great feedback for the new site.

“The new venue was really the natural place for it and what the reserve was set up for these kinds of big events,” Subritzky said.

Possibly the strangest motorcycle at Awanui Day last year was this Chevister Bulldog, hand built by Kim Shine, from Waiharara, with a 500cc diesel motor from a generator and bits from Chevies and Listers.

“There were some mixed feelings at first [about the change] but it’s been great and everybody seems to enjoy having so much more space to move around, gather in and enjoy the great kai and events we have.”

He said it was a big risk having so much happening beside SH1, with families and children having to risk crossing the road, that moving the event seemed to be the logical idea.

“It’s much better for families and the kids to have it all in one place at the reserve.”

Subritzky said there were still a few places available for stalls and anybody wanting more info should go to: www.facebook.com/events/awanui/awanui-day-2025/718338437901306/ .