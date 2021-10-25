Far North: Take 2 for the team initiative boosts vaccinations and sport funds

Maureen Allen (left) of Whatawhiti Ora Pai with Aupouri Rugby Club spokeswoman Kimberley Blucher, with cash earned via the Take 2 for the Team vaccine initiative. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's northernmost rugby club has become the first club to earn itself more than $1000 as part of the Northland-wide Take 2 for The Team vaccine drive.

The initiative forms part of a bigger plan to get as many Northlanders in remote and vulnerable communities to get vaccinated.

Participating Northland sporting clubs and schools earn $10 for every vaccination they introduce to any one of the eight Māori health providers serving the region.

Aupōuri Rugby Club has not only passed the $1000 milestone, it has smashed it, with 429 club members, whānau and friends vaccinated so far.

Local Māori health provider Whatawhiti Ora Pai has been supporting the club's vaccinations, earning them a whopping $4290.

Aupōuri Rugby Club spokeswoman Kimberley Blucher said it was no accident the area featured prominently as a reasonably well-vaccinated area on the Ministry of Health's vaccination map.

"We've been working really hard as a club to get the vaccination message out to our community and the map doesn't lie," she said.

"It shows how the magic of sport and the comfortable familiarity of community rugby clubs can drive the vaccination message home in a trusted, believable way."

Maureen Allen of Whatawhiti Ora Pai said the key to succeeding with vaccination on the peninsula was that jabs were being administered by local people known by the community.

"The whole peninsula is going well, particularly Te Kao, the home of the Aupōuri Rugby Club, which is pumping," she said.

The club has not yet decided on how it will use the cash it raised through Take 2 for The Team.

The initiative is led by Rugby for Life, a charity that uses the networks and influence of the Northland Rugby Union and the Northland rugby community to create health, education and employment opportunities for communities across the region.

It is run in partnership with the Northland Māori health provider network and designed to reach all Northlanders, with a primary focus on Māori and Pasifika communities.

Rugby for Life spokesman Martin Cleave said club rugby was an ideal vehicle to reach these communities in Northland, which comprised 63 per cent of the region's club rugby players aged 12 years and older.

The programme is now spreading beyond rugby, with 58 sporting clubs signed up, including softball, walking, golf, hockey, football, bowls and tennis.

Two high schools, Kerikeri and Dargaville, are also participating.



Since launching on September 23, the programme has delivered 5094 jabs to club members, whānau and friends.

"With just nine weeks to go, our target of 30,000 jabs by Christmas is still possible but tight," Cleave said.

"It will need participating sports clubs and their communities to swing in behind the campaign in a highly organised and proactive way."

To find out more about the Take 2 for The Team programme, visit: www.take2fortheteam.kiwi.