Mangonui Rugby Sub-Union former president and chairman, Barry Murray, with fellow life members, Mate Radich, Reg Frost and brother Joe Murray. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Mangonui Rugby Sub-Union former president and chairman, Barry Murray, with fellow life members, Mate Radich, Reg Frost and brother Joe Murray. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

One of the Far North's most respected and celebrated rugby union players and supporters has been awarded a prestigious Lifetime Member award.

Barry Murray (Ngati Kuri) of Kaitaia has spent most of his life dedicated to the Far North rugby union and was recently bestowed the prestigious Life Member status for his work with the Mangonui Rugby Football Sub-Union.

The 67-year-old's love for rugby dates back to his school days where he played from primary through to senior-level school rugby.

He has also played for Mangonui and the North Auckland B Team, as well as coaching rugby and athletics in schools.

Murray's passion for rugby brought him back to his local club, where he became chairman of the Mangonui Rugby Football Sub-Union in 2009 and remained in that position until 2020, when he went on to become president until 2021.

He said the game had taught him many important life lessons, but most importantly, the significance of relationships.

"Rugby is about people, pure and simple, and developing relationships and understanding peoples' needs," Murray said.

"I hope I have had helped keep the player numbers up and the participation of the players and supporters of the club.

"It's not an easy thing to do these days, people are so busy and have work commitments, so it takes a lot of work."

Receiving Life Member status is rare and has only ever been awarded to a handful of people since the inception of the Mangonui Rugby Football Sub-Union Club back in 1921.

Far North District councillor Mate Radich became a Life Member in 2006 and said Murray was fully deserving of the award, after tirelessly working to support the club.

"Barry did all the hard yards, he emptied all the rubbish bins, mowed all the paddocks, waterblasted all the changing rooms, everything," Radich said.

"You have to do a lot of hard work to become a Life Member and Barry is very deserving.

"One of the things I'll always remember is how well he did the hangis and how much everyone enjoyed that."

The Mangonui Rugby Sub-Union Football Club celebrated its 100-year anniversary last year and has seen a number of top rugby players come through the ranks including Peter Jones, EJ Thompson, Victor Yates and Percy Erceg.