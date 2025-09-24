Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North residents rate council services higher, rates and roads still concern

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Overall satisfaction with the Far North District Council has improved. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Overall satisfaction with the Far North District Council has improved. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Satisfaction with the Far North District Council has improved over the past year, overall approval up by 11% to 29%, according to the latest Residents’ Survey.

The survey highlights progress in services, infrastructure and value for money and also points to areas residents want the council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save