A diagnosis of chronic disease unlocked stress reduction and self-love for poet Kali Bell, who has recently published her journey's writings. Photo/ Supplied.

A diagnosis of chronic disease unlocked stress reduction and self-love for poet Kali Bell, who has recently published her journey's writings. Photo/ Supplied.

Poet Kali Bell's life has taken her from her native South Africa to Warkworth, Dunedin, Auckland and Paihia, and finally the Far North, where her journey took a pivotal turn inwards.

Here, she faced a medical diagnosis that could have defined the rest of her days, and instead looked to nature, to writing, and within for healing.

Bell began writing what would become her first book, Breaking Open: A Healing Journey Back Home, a decade ago in Taupo Bay, and has recently published the fruits of her introspection.

After being given a diagnosis she felt put her in a box with permanent immunosuppressing medications and their side effects, Bell chose "a path less walked".

"I was given a Crohn's diagnosis in 2004, when I was 21," Bell said.

"And I say 'given a diagnosis' rather than I have Crohn's, because one is taking it as part of my identity while the other empowers me to choose what to do with it."

Bell said her key learning was about bodily autonomy, and the need to take responsibility for her own health.

"I have great respect for the Western medical system. It serves us amazingly in many areas," she said.

"But everyone is so individual, and it just didn't feel like the system had space for that.

"You can just as easily go to a homeopath or a naturopath or an acupuncturist and give your power away to them.

"They can all be greatly supportive, but the problem comes when we expect others to do the healing for us."



Bell said a key question regarding her healing journey was asking herself, 'what works for me?' and then listening to the answer.

She said her writing practice had been integral to that process.

Bell committed to that practice in Taupo Bay, where most of the book was written.

She described the book as "a welcoming embrace" for those on their own mental, physical, spiritual or emotional healing journey.

"Many poems in the book talk about the ocean and nature, and were fed by the surroundings of the Far North," Bell said.

"It's where I learned to listen deeply to my body, to myself, and to my inner wisdom.

"Being in the water was my place of freedom."

As she continued attuning to her body, she said it became clear that stress was the main causative factor of her symptoms.

"Learning more about stress - and its different forms - was a turning point."

As she learned how our internal dialogues could be a great source of stress, Bell delved into the concept of self-love and found her medicine.

"In 2016, I trained as a self-love guide, which changed the way I was with myself."

She found a counsellor who helped her understand she struggled with anxiety and had since overcome it.

Meditation unlocked further healing.

"I became increasingly aware of the thoughts on constant repeat in my mind, which allowed me to start shifting lifelong patterns," Bell said.

"I became more compassionate with myself, even though it's still a challenge today."

Bell said she had also learned a lot about nutrition and the ancient systems of India's ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine.

"They helped me understand why my body responded well to tried-and-tested, holistic ways of eating," she said.

"And I've become more conscious of what I put into my body - and what I choose not to."

Since setting out on her healing journey, Bell said she had felt a deep desire to share her experiences in the hope of touching others.

"I longed to have something like this when I was in the thick of it."

And so, Bell took solace in writing as she navigated the ins and outs of healing.

"Writing has been a companion to my mind and an incredible way of processing what's been going on in my life," she said.

"In years of real challenge, it's been a lifeline for me."

"And it's deeply fulfilling for me to support others on their journeys in any way that I can."

• Breaking Open: A Healing Journey Back Home is available at kalibell.com for $25 signed and delivered.