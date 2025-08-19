Advertisement
Far North Pioneer Register seeks stories of early settlers pre-1900

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

Heather Rogers and Leoni Carter with the project's display materials at the Te Ahu Library as the Far North Pioneer Register is revived.

Preserving the stories of the Far North’s earliest settlers isn’t just about names and dates, it’s about capturing the lives of the ordinary people who shaped the region.

The Far North branch of the New Zealand Society of Genealogists has revived the Far North Pioneer register, a project documenting the

