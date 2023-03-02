Kaitaia students held a Strike 4 Climate protest through the town in 2019. Students will be taking part in another strike in Kaitaia on Friday.

Global climate strike

Kaitaia is one of 10 towns and cities around New Zealand taking part in a school global climate strike on Friday. Organisers say climate change is here and students are sending a message to those in power that they will not stop fighting for their future. To learn more, visit: facebook.com/schoolstrike4climatenz

Health support

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand is fully funding the cost of casual GP consultations for residents of Te Tai Tokerau who have been displaced by recent extreme weather events. They’re also sparing Northlanders from paying a prescription charge when picking up medicines from a Northland pharmacy. Both schemes run until March 19. To learn more, visit: facebook.com/NorthlandDHB

Blood donations sought

NZ Blood will be in Kerikeri and Kaitāia seeking donations to urgently replenish its blood stocks next week, with a need for blood type O especially high. Supporters are reminded to bring ID and have something to eat before attending. Tuesday, March 7 from 12-6pm at Te Ahu Centre. Wednesday, March 8 from 11-5pm and Thursday, March 9 from 12-6pm at Turner Centre. To check your eligibility, visit: nzblood.co.nz/become-a-donor/am-i-eligible/eligibility-quiz. Drop in or make a booking at nzblood.co.nz/booking

Temporary accommodation for cyclone displaced

The Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, including in Te Tai Tokerau Northland. Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods said TAS was currently accepting registrations from those who could not return to their homes and needed assistance finding temporary accommodation and urged all needing support to register online at tas.mbie.govt.nz or by calling 0508 754 163.

Support for cat owners

SPCA Northland has launched a new Snip ‘n’ Chip campaign for cat owners in Northland areas including Kaitaia and Kerikeri. They’ve partnered with local participating vet clinics to help those who cannot afford the cost of desexing and microchipping to access the service for $30. To check your eligibility and to register for a voucher, visit: book.spcadesexing.nz

Shop for good

The Merchants of Kerikeri has created a space to showcase and support local creatives in a co-op-like environment. The Platform will officially launch with an evening Sip & Shop event next week. All are invited to enjoy a complimentary beverage, light snack and giveaways while experiencing the offerings of traders, artists, and designers who’ve largely grown their businesses out of lockdown to earn a small but necessary passive income. Wednesday, March 8, from 5-7 pm.