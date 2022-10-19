Far North farmers are expected to gather today for Groundswell NZ's nationwide tractor protest.

Tractor protest against emissions plan

Farmers from around the district are expected to gather today for Groundswell NZ's nationwide tractor protest in response to the Government's new agriculture emissions plan. The world-first scheme - which would see farmers paying for agricultural emissions in some form by 2025 - has drawn strong criticism from some farming lobby groups, who believe it would push emissions offshore, while environmental groups say it does not go far enough. Concerned locals have been invited to Te Ahu Centre at 12pm, with signs, tractors and farming vehicles encouraged.

Precarious bridge crucial link to Far North

Work has begun to strengthen a bridge on State Highway 10, which would virtually cut off the Far North if it failed. The Waitangi River Bridge, north of Puketona, was closed to overweight trucks earlier this year when a routine inspection found the concrete was cracking. However, when State Highway 1 - the only alternative - was closed due to slips at Mangamuka Gorge, highway authority Waka Kotahi reopened the bridge to even the heaviest trucks, provided they stuck to the middle and drove at 10km/h. Scaffolding was set up around the bridge last week, and strengthening work is expected to be completed in early 2023. A Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said most of the work could be carried out from off the highway, so the bridge would remain open but with a speed restriction of 50km/h.

Recycling scheme returns to Kerikeri

The Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme once again has collection points in Kerikeri, with bins located at Countdown, New World and The Warehouse. As long as they're empty, clean and dry, all soft plastics are accepted, including bread bags, frozen food bags, toilet paper packaging, confectionery and biscuit wrapping, chip bags, pasta and rice bags, courier envelopes, shopping bags, sanitary hygiene packaging - basically, anything made of plastic which can be scrunched into a ball. Materials are sent to Future Post to be made into fence posts, and now also saveBOARD, which blends soft plastics with used beverage cartons and mixed fibre to make low-carbon building materials. Learn more and view a full list of Northland collection points at: recycling.kiwi.nz/store-locator.

Labour weekend family fun at Ahipara

This Sunday afternoon, the Ahipara Twilight Market will bring a fantastic range of food and drink stalls to the waterfront, plus clothing, handcrafted goods, jewellery, rongoa, art, preloved treasures and more. Adjacent from 90 Mile Beach, with low tide at 3pm, the rockpools will be exposed for tamariki fun. Sunday, October 23, 3-7pm.