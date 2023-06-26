Anahera Morehu (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) is the first wahine Māori chief archivist at Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga Archives New Zealand.

First wahine Māori chief archivist

Anahera Morehu has been appointed chief archivist at Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga Archives New Zealand. Morehu (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) said the role would bring the opportunity to enhance and acknowledge the taonga [treasures] housed within Archives New Zealand, allowing future generations important access to decisions made which would impact upon past, present and future aspirations of Aotearoa New Zealand. The chief archivist ensures compliance with the Public Records Act, is the steward of the public record and oversees guardianship of our most important national documents. Morehu is an established leader across the information management sector and across iwi Māori, and has been the acting chief archivist since late 2022. She is the country’s first Māori and wahine Māori to hold this important statutory role in a permanent capacity.

Meningococcal warning

Vigilance is being encouraged to identify the early stages of meningococcal disease, with an observed rise in case numbers over the past year expected to peak this winter season. Families, teachers and healthcare workers were urged to watch for early signs of the rapid and unpredictable disease, especially in infants and teenagers. The bacterial infection is spread among people through secretions from the nose or throat, and the bacteria do not live very long outside the body. Early signs include a high fever, headache, sleepiness and joint and muscle pain. Infants can refuse to feed and develop a rash consisting of reddish-purple pin-prick spots or bruises.

Winning ticket in Kaitāia

A ticket sold in Kaitāia won its holder almost $24,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. The ticket, sold at Marston Moor, was among 23 nationally that each won $23,939. The winning Lotto numbers were 6, 7, 21, 22, 23 and 40, with the bonus number 29 and Powerball number 10. The winning Strike numbers were 23, 21, 6 and 22. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $33 million on Wednesday.

New chief at FNDC

Far North District Council (FNDC) has appointed an interim chief executive to oversee council operations while the organisation works through the recruitment process for a permanent CEO. Bay of Islands resident Guy Holroyd has extensive experience in international finance, working in London for almost two decades before returning to New Zealand in 2008. He is currently CEO of Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust, a role he was appointed to in 2021. Holroyd took up the interim position following a pōwhiri at the council’s Kaikohe Chambers yesterday.

Game on, soon

A new basketball court at Kerikeri Domain out of action since late last year will be repaired — temporarily at least — by the end of this month. The basketball hoop’s glass backboard was reportedly broken around Christmas, not long after the court’s official opening, with repair delays frustrating the town’s keen young players. FNDC said delivery of a replacement backboard made of damage-resistant glass had been held up by supply chain delays, but assured the community a temporary until would be in place by the end of June if delivery was still pending.