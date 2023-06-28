Kerikeri’s Cooper Steen shows the scooter style that saw him take third place in the recent Scooter World Championships

Third for scooter rider

Far North scooter rider Cooper Steen nabbed third place at the Scooter World Championships in Madrid. The 16-year-old Kerikeri High School student was in Spain for the event which ran from June 16 to 18. He competed in the street category. His mum Tania Steen said the competition was tough. “We are so proud,” she said. “It’s a huge achievement.” Steen also scored a bronze medal for at the World Skate Games in Argentina last year.

Electoral roll deadline near

Time is running out for Māori voters in Te Tai Tokerau to choose which electoral roll they want to be on for this year’s general election. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. Māori who want to change the roll they are on before the 2023 general election need to do it by midnight July 13. People can enrol, update their address, and change rolls if they would like to online at vote.nz, or by calling 0800 36 76 56 to request an enrolment form by post.

SH10 works

Traffic to and from Kaitāia on State Highway 10 next week will face disruptions as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency carries out work on the road. The roadworks will be on State Highway 10, near Awanui from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7, from 8am to 6pm. Stop/go traffic management will be in place when shoulder closures and lane closures are required. This will allow workers to install new variable speed limit signage as part of the SH10 Awanui to Kaingaroa safety project. Emergency services will be accommodated at all times, as will those that reside within the planned area of works.

Souped-up evening

Fairburn-Kaiaka Hall is holding a soup and bread night on Saturday, July 1, from 6pm. Bring your soup and bread and you may be a winner and a gold coin for entry. There will also be a raffle to follow.

Plumbing trade day

Kaitāia’s Mico Plumbing store is having a trade day next week. The store on Commerce St will have its trade day, complete with prizes, giveaways and food, from 8am to 2pm on Tuesday, July 4.

Ball tickets on sale

Tickets for the Northland Women’s Club (NWC) inaugural charity ball are available now. The newly-formed women’s business group will raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. The NWC Charity Ball is from 6pm-11pm on Saturday, August 26 at the Bay of Islands Golf Club. Tickets are limited. For more visit: multimediamagazines.co.nz/pages/upcoming-events.















