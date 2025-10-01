Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled's ponies are rested up after winter and ready to meet their riders for the new season.
Riding for the Disabled restarts
Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled restarts after the school holidays on October 7 and 8. Anyone wanting to join to help with leading horses either on a Tuesday or a Wednesday morning can get in touch with Chris Timmins on 09 408 4196 (evenings) tofind out more. There are also other volunteer activities available as well. Meanwhile, the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled Association’s celebration of 25 years at its Church Road location includes an Open Day on October 25, from 10am to 2pm.
Ocean gardens
Resource consent has been granted for three experimental Northland “ocean gardens” that will be used for research that ultimately aims to feed people and repopulate local fish and seafood stocks.
Applicants Ngātiwai Ki Whangaruru Whenua Topu Trust, Kaingahoa Marae and the Ōtetao Reti Marae applied as a group to the Northland Regional Council for each to use one hectare of marine space to undertake non-commercial, marae-based aquaculture activities. The aquaculture structures initially proposed are similar to conventional mussel farming backbone lines that will be secured in place with two-tonne concrete mooring blocks.
It’s a deadly disease that hits 170 Northland women every year and Northlanders can volunteer for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, taking place on October 17 and 18. The money raised from the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal funds ground-breaking research, life-saving education campaigns and critical patient support. Sign up to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal at pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz. Registrations close at 12pm on October 16.
SH12 death
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ōhaeawai on Tuesday night. At about 11.15pm, police were alerted to a crash on State Highway 12 in which a car collided with a bank. One person passed away at the scene, with a second person transported to hospital in a critical condition. The Serious Crash Unit attended and is investigating the cause of the crash. The death was the 16th on Northland’s roads so far this year, compared with 24 at the same stage of 2024.