Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled's ponies are rested up after winter and ready to meet their riders for the new season.

Riding for the Disabled restarts

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled restarts after the school holidays on October 7 and 8. Anyone wanting to join to help with leading horses either on a Tuesday or a Wednesday morning can get in touch with Chris Timmins on 09 408 4196 (evenings) to find out more. There are also other volunteer activities available as well. Meanwhile, the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled Association’s celebration of 25 years at its Church Road location includes an Open Day on October 25, from 10am to 2pm.

Ocean gardens

Resource consent has been granted for three experimental Northland “ocean gardens” that will be used for research that ultimately aims to feed people and repopulate local fish and seafood stocks.

Applicants Ngātiwai Ki Whangaruru Whenua Topu Trust, Kaingahoa Marae and the Ōtetao Reti Marae applied as a group to the Northland Regional Council for each to use one hectare of marine space to undertake non-commercial, marae-based aquaculture activities. The aquaculture structures initially proposed are similar to conventional mussel farming backbone lines that will be secured in place with two-tonne concrete mooring blocks.