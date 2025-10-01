Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North news in brief: Riding for the Disabled resumes; ocean gardens consent and Pink Ribbon Day

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled's ponies are rested up after winter and ready to meet their riders for the new season.

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled's ponies are rested up after winter and ready to meet their riders for the new season.

Riding for the Disabled restarts

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled restarts after the school holidays on October 7 and 8. Anyone wanting to join to help with leading horses either on a Tuesday or a Wednesday morning can get in touch with Chris Timmins on 09 408 4196 (evenings) to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save