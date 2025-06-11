The wreckage of the Tui on June 4 shows just how much needed to be cleared. Photo / TriOceans

The public has been invited to attend a clean-up at the site of the Tui fire on Sunday, June 15, from 9am. Attendees will be removing nails from the sand where the vessel burned down and also tidying up the surrounding area. Metal detectors are also welcome.

Roadworks

Maintenance to strengthen a failing retaining wall in the off-street carparking area on Homestead Road in Kerikeri, has begun. The work is expected to take a week. Parking will be limited and signage will be in place. Kerikeri drivers are advised to consider alternative car parking options.

Blood Donor Week

This National Blood Donor Week, New Zealand Blood Service is revealing new figures that show a significant drop in the number of youth donors. The service is encouraging eligible people of all ages to ‘find their superpower’ by becoming a blood or plasma donor. However, chief executive Sam Cliffe says the decline in youth donors is a worrying trend. Since 2020, there has been a 25% decrease in the number of 16 to 25-year-olds who have donated at least once in a two-year period. For more information on donating blood or plasma and to book an appointment, either download the NZ Blood App, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.