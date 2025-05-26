Advertisement
Northland Age

Far North news in brief: Northland councils skip water test comp; Save our Sheep

Northland Age
Far North news in brief.

No water win

The title of Best Tasting Tap Water is clearly not coveted in Northland, with no district councils entering their water into the national water taste test. All municipal water suppliers were invited to submit their finest drop to the Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand, with the test decided at the group conference on May 29. However, neither Kaipara, Whangārei nor Far North District Councils have entered the competition, which has been running since 2016.

Road closures

Essential roadworks to stabilise a landslip-prone section of Duncan Rd in Fairburn will see the route fully closed for over five weeks starting Monday (May 26). The work, scheduled from May 26 through to July 3 2025, will involve the construction of a 3-metre-high gabion wall to retain the embankment and reduce the risk of further erosion. Duncan Rd will be closed to all traffic during key phases of the works. However, limited access will be available before 8.30am and after 5.30pm daily.

Save our Sheep

Federated Farmers has launched a new campaign, SOS: Save Our Sheep, calling for urgent action to halt the collapse of New Zealand’s sheep industry. In just one generation NZ has lost more than two-thirds of our national flock, reducing from over 70 million sheep in 1982 to fewer than 25 million sheep today, the federation said. Federated Farmers is now calling on the Government to urgently review the ETS and fix the rules to either limit or stop the offsetting of fossil fuel emissions with forestry.

Scholarship applications

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) is calling for scholarship applications for the 2025 HortNZ Leadership Programme run in partnership with Rural Leaders. The initiative aims to equip emerging leaders in the sector with skills, tools and the confidence to lead change and innovation in horticulture. The programme, recently refreshed to reflect the changing demands of the sector, offers participants a practical, hands-on development experience. Applications are open now and close on Sunday, July 6. For more information and to apply, visit www.hortnz.co.nz

Most trusted charity

New Zealanders have voted Hato Hone St John as one of the Most Trusted Charities for 2025, in the Reader’s Digest annual Trusted Brand Awards for the 12th time. Hato Hone St John chief executive Peter Bradley says the recognition is deeply moving and a reflection of the trust New Zealanders place in the organisation during life’s most critical moments. “Being named one of NZ’s Most Trusted Charities is incredibly humbling. It’s not something we take for granted – it’s a powerful reminder of the responsibility we continue to carry after 140 years of St John being alongside NZ communities,” he said.

