Federated Farmers has launched a new campaign, SOS: Save Our Sheep, calling for urgent action to halt the collapse of New Zealand’s sheep industry. In just one generation NZ has lost more than two-thirds of our national flock, reducing from over 70 million sheep in 1982 to fewer than 25 million sheep today, the federation said. Federated Farmers is now calling on the Government to urgently review the ETS and fix the rules to either limit or stop the offsetting of fossil fuel emissions with forestry.

Scholarship applications

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) is calling for scholarship applications for the 2025 HortNZ Leadership Programme run in partnership with Rural Leaders. The initiative aims to equip emerging leaders in the sector with skills, tools and the confidence to lead change and innovation in horticulture. The programme, recently refreshed to reflect the changing demands of the sector, offers participants a practical, hands-on development experience. Applications are open now and close on Sunday, July 6. For more information and to apply, visit www.hortnz.co.nz

Most trusted charity

New Zealanders have voted Hato Hone St John as one of the Most Trusted Charities for 2025, in the Reader’s Digest annual Trusted Brand Awards for the 12th time. Hato Hone St John chief executive Peter Bradley says the recognition is deeply moving and a reflection of the trust New Zealanders place in the organisation during life’s most critical moments. “Being named one of NZ’s Most Trusted Charities is incredibly humbling. It’s not something we take for granted – it’s a powerful reminder of the responsibility we continue to carry after 140 years of St John being alongside NZ communities,” he said.