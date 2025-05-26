No water win
The title of Best Tasting Tap Water is clearly not coveted in Northland, with no district councils entering their water into the national water taste test. All municipal water suppliers were invited to submit their finest drop to the Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand, with the test decided at the group conference on May 29. However, neither Kaipara, Whangārei nor Far North District Councils have entered the competition, which has been running since 2016.
Road closures
Essential roadworks to stabilise a landslip-prone section of Duncan Rd in Fairburn will see the route fully closed for over five weeks starting Monday (May 26). The work, scheduled from May 26 through to July 3 2025, will involve the construction of a 3-metre-high gabion wall to retain the embankment and reduce the risk of further erosion. Duncan Rd will be closed to all traffic during key phases of the works. However, limited access will be available before 8.30am and after 5.30pm daily.
Save our Sheep