The Far North District Council chambers were packed on Monday, July 24 as Vaclav Fisher - pictured with Far North Kahika/Mayor Moko Tepania - became the first person to make their oath of allegiance in te reo Māori.

Momentous oath of allegiance taken

Last week, 20 people took an oath in the Far North District Council chambers to became New Zealand citizens. Among the new Kiwis was Vaclav Fisher from the Czech Republic, who became the first person in the Far North to take their oath of allegiance in te reo Māori. This follows a directive from the Department of Internal Affairs which last year asked local authorities to support new citizens who sought the option to do so. Other new citizens choosing to make the Far North home came from the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Canada, Zimbabwe, South Africa, China, Australia, Denmark, Germany, Ukraine, Malaysia and Croatia. The ceremony, officiated by Far North Kahika/Mayor Moko Tepania at the council chambers in Kaikohe, was packed with proud whānau and friends, as well as Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford, Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board chairwoman Belinda Ward and Russell-Ōpua Ward representative Jane Hindle.

Māori election roll switch ends

Thousands of Māori voters have taken the opportunity to change electoral rolls or update their details before this year’s general election. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time, except in the three months before an election. Between March 31 and midnight on July 13, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent across the country changed rolls, enrolled for the first time or updated their details. The Te Tai Tokerau roll added 1238 people who switched from the general roll, while 929 switched from the Māori to the general roll and 365 people were newly enrolled in the the Tai Tokerau electorate.

Hikers warned following slips

A hazardous stretch on the popular Ōpua-to-Paihia coastal walkway has been closed. Following the slip-induced blockage of a large section of track at the Ōpua end, engineering assessments have discovered a weakened and extremely unstable section of hillside rock. Hikers have been warned to avoid it as another slip could occur at any time. They can instead use a detour spanning 200 metres along Richardson Street, which connects to the coastal trail and Lemons Bay via short tracks. The rest of the Ōpua-to-Paihia walkway is unaffected and remains open. Video directions of the detour are available at fndc.govt.nz.

Lotto win

A ticket sold in Kerikeri was among two from Northland that each won more than $29,999 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The ticket, sold at Kerikeri New World, was among 13 from throughout New Zealand that each won $29,199. Another Second Division winning ticket was sold on MyLotto in Northland. The winning numbers were 4, 10, 13, 18, 21 and 34, with the bonus number 40.