The two brand new fire appliances at Kerikeri’s Bay of Islands Airport.

Oh BOI, new fire trucks

Bay of Islands Airport has celebrated the arrival of two brand-new fire appliances with a special ceremony.

The two Responder 4 appliances replace the airport’s previous 1980s fire trucks and are purpose-built for aviation rescue and firefighting operations. Each truck carries 1950 litres of water and feature high-performance pumps, along with bumper-mounted delivery units with a reach of 45m, allowing firefighters to tackle fires safely from a distance. The primary firefighting agent is an aqueous film forming foam. Dry chemical powder is also available for fuel and electrical fires.

Dusty roadworks

Far North District Council’s dust suppression programme for summer hits the road late next month. Work is expected to be completed by Christmas, with the treated sections of roads monitored throughout the summer. The 2025/26 budget programme has been confirmed and roads treated last summer will be treated again.