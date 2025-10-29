Advertisement
Far North news in brief: New fire trucks, dusty roads and pool open

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

The two brand new fire appliances at Kerikeri’s Bay of Islands Airport.

Oh BOI, new fire trucks

Bay of Islands Airport has celebrated the arrival of two brand-new fire appliances with a special ceremony.

The two Responder 4 appliances replace the airport’s previous 1980s fire trucks and are purpose-built for aviation rescue and firefighting operations. Each truck carries 1950 litres

