Dust suppression is not subsidised by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), so FNDC funds the full cost.
Pool opens Saturday
Swimmers will be able to take the plunge at the Kerikeri outdoor pool from Saturday, a week later than usual.
Traditionally, the pool at Kerikeri High School off Hone Heke Rd opens each year during Labour weekend. However, technical issues discovered during pre-opening maintenance delayed the opening.
Gypsy Fair coming
A Gypsy Fair is heading to Kaitāia next month for a two-day extravaganza.
The Gypsy Fair is a nationwide travelling event, bringing family fun, live music and an unbeatable vibe with plenty of arts and crafts. There is also a huge array of house trucks. The fair has been travelling for more than 45 years and will be at Kaitāia A&P Showgrounds, on November 29 and 30, from 9am. For more info go to www.facebook.com/thegypsyfairnewzealand