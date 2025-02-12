Police assisted Fire and Emergency staff after reports of a vehicle fire in Moerewa on Sunday night. About 9pm police were notified of the fire on Main Rd. There were no reports of injury. A spokesperson said the fire was being investigated and police were speaking to the vehicle’s owner. Anyone with information can update online at webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or call 105, referencing job number P061566684.

Food funding

Community groups, whānau trusts, social enterprises, and small businesses can apply for grants from the Kai Ora Fund. The Kai Ora Fund supports Northland-based community-driven projects and initiatives that address food security and improve community resilience with grants of up to $5000. The funding supports projects that involve the gathering, hunting, and growing of kai and kai moana, as well as educational workshops, wānanga, and other initiatives focused on preserving Northland’s cultural heritage. The closing date for applications is March 26. Visit kaiorafund.com for more information.

Kickboxing event

Far North kickboxing fans are in for a treat with Northern Wars, an event by Norty North Kickboxing, being held in Kaitāia next month. The event, which is billed as drug and alcohol-free, with no gang insignia allowed, will be at Te Ahu on March 1, from 1pm. For more details or to book a ticket ring 021615730.