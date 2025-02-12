More library bus services
Far North District Council’s mobile library is trialling new ways to provide services normally found only at council service centres. The mobile library already visits more than 20 communities across the Far North each month. With the additional service, customers can now lodge a request for service, pay rates, submit forms, such as rate rebates and direct debits, and even complete dog registrations — all from the mobile library van. This trial will see a multi-skilled customer service officer travelling with the van who can help with non-library enquiries.
Commercial burglary
Police are asking for information after a burglary at a Waipapa commercial address on Sunday night. Police said two people broke into a property on Klinac Lane about midnight. An investigation was underway, however, no arrests have been made. Anyone with footage or information can contact police via 105 referencing job number P061567588 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Vehicle fire