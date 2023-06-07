Kaitāia’s Subway outlet has closed due to a staff shortage. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Kaitāia Subway closes for now

Kaitāia’s subway branch has shut temporarily over what the management calls a “significant staff shortage”. The branch closed this week after the Age understands several staff members resigned en masse. A sign on the closed store on Commerce St says: “Due to a significant staff shortage we find ourselves in a position where we must temporarily close the Subway store... Please note this is only a temporary measure and we are actively working to address the staffing issue. We are actively recruiting and training new team members to ensure we can provide you with the high-quality service you have come to expect from us.”

Serious concerns for missing man

Police continue to appeal for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith, who has been reported missing in Whangārei. Smith is described as tall with short brown hair and of slim build. He was last seen on Sunday wearing black Hunting and Fishing trackpants and a long-sleeved polar fleece shirt with dark green and black squares. Police and Smith’s family have serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing. His vehicle has been located, but it is possible he may have travelled out of the area. Extensive searches have been unsuccessful and police are now appealing to the public for help. If you have seen Smith or have any information that could assist, please contact police on 105 quoting file number 230604/1348, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Skateboarding accident leaves man in critical condition

Following what one of the first witnesses on scene described as an “awful” crash, a man was airlifted by helicopter to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after coming off his skateboard on Taupō Bay Rd. Hato Hone St John were notified at 12.38pm on Sunday and responded with one first response unit, one ambulance, one manager and one helicopter. One lane was blocked for part of the afternoon, while two police vehicles worked at the scene.

Business collaborations supported

Northland’s leading Māori Business Network, Whariki Te Tai Tōkerau, and the region’s economic development agency, Northland Inc, are set to sign a significant Memorandum of Understanding referred to as the “Waka Hourua Agreement” on June 19. It is a groundbreaking initiative set to strengthen collaborations between Māori businesses in the Northland region and the wider business community.

Artisan offering

A new weekly creative showcase has launched in Doubtless Bay. The Far North Creatives is an evolving group currently comprised of 10 local artisans, a selection of whom will exhibit works and share their creative processes each Sunday. The group emphasises creativity, skill, innovation and a quality finish. With changing exhibitors and designs each week, regular visits are encouraged. The group also seeks to support artisans who wish to exhibit at any frequency, and welcomes enquiries to Annie Tothill on 02885163928. It takes place at Mangōnui Hall on Sundays from 10am to 3pm through winter.

Matariki exhibition

The Village Arts Gallery’s annual Matariki exhibition is opening on June 10 at 11am. Creative Matariki will be held at the gallery in Kokukohu, Hokianga, until July 16. Visit villagearts.co.nz for more information.