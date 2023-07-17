All Blacks Captain Sam Cane and Kāeo’s Tamaiti Williams with the Freedom Cup after the Rugby Championship test match against South Africa at Mt Smart Stadium In Auckland on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Dream come true for Kāeo-raised All Black

Tamaiti Williams has become All Black No. 1209 and just the fifth Northland-born All Black in the past two decades. The Whangārei-born, Kāeo-raised 22-year-old made a dream debut against the Springboks in the Rugby Championship on Saturday night. Williams said he’d grown up dreaming of doing the haka for the All Blacks, and this was a highlight of his debut. He also said representing Northland on the team was something he was proud of. Fellow Northland-born All Black and his uncle, Eric Rush, said Williams cracking into the ABs was huge for Kāeo and a hugely happy day for their whānau. Following the match — which the AB’s won 35-20 — Williams was “happy to have the win”, although the reality of it hadn’t yet sunk in.

NRC urges considerate burning and earthworks avoidance

Anyone seeking to undertake earthworks during winter is being advised to first contact NRC for advice. Chairwoman Tui Shortland said earthworks were typically not recommended over winter months because wet ground prevented soil from compacting well. She said people should also seek advice at any time that a property could be subject to a flood hazard zone, on erosion-prone land, close to a wetland or in proximity to a waterway, where erosion and sediment control measures were required prior to earthworks. As for burning — even in rural areas — a smoke or odour nuisance must not be caused beyond the property boundary. She said people were permitted to burn only untreated wood, paper, cardboard or vegetation, and materials such as plastic, rubber, carpet or treated timber must not be burned. For more — including ways to dispose of waste without burning — go to: nrc.govt.nz/backyardburning. Those seeking to conduct earthworks can receive advice by emailing: info@nrc.govt.nz

Aroha Island closure

A well-known spot in the Kerikeri Inlet, Aroha Island, will not be reopening for camping and holiday accommodation in 2023. The Aroha Island Charitable Trust (AICT) operated the island under lease as an eco-centre and holiday accommodation but has decided not to renew its lease. The property is owned by the QEII National Trust, which is now considering its options for the future of the land. The property will be temporarily leased to local organisation TriOceans to use as a training facility. This will ensure there is a continued presence on the island until a longer-term arrangement is made. AICT co-chairman and treasurer Howard Smith said there was a variety of reasons for the trust’s decision not to renew the lease, such as the difficult trading conditions during the past three seasons due to Covid-19 restrictions, adverse weather events and road closures into Northland.

Mia ‘home and safe’

A Kaitāia woman missing for five days returned home on Friday. The whānau of Mia, who went missing from her Matthews Ave home on Monday last week, announced on Friday that she was “home and safe. The family thanked everyone who provided help during “an incredibly difficult time”.



