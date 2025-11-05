The SPCA is calling for more foster parents as the busy kitten season starts. Last season, 10,000 kittens passed through SPCA centres between November 2024 and April 2025. SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said foster parents are urgently needed to help support the centres as much as possible, not just with kittens but also with dogs, small animals and farm animals. SPCA provides food, bedding, toys and medicine, if required, with fosterers giving their time and transporting the animals to and from centres for appointments. Those interested can apply online at spca.nz/volunteer/foster or contact the Whangārei or Kerikeri centres.

Dairy awards

Nominations are open for the 2026 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Award, celebrating women who lead and inspire in New Zealand’s dairy sector. The winner will receive a Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme scholarship, covering fees, travel, accommodation, mentoring, and opportunities to share research through Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra platforms. Applications close February 28, 2026. For details or to nominate, visit dwn.co.nz/fonterra-dairy-woman-of-the-year.

Last call

There are just a few days left to get your tickets for the Savour Northland Industry and Awards Celebration on Monday. It’s touted to be an epic celebration of Northland’s delicious food and beverage industry at some of Bay of Island’s favourite venues at a one-of-a-kind specially curated event. If you haven’t secured your spot yet or if you would like others in your team to join you, you can book tickets before final cut-off on Friday at https://events.humanitix.com/savour-northland-industry-and-awards-celebration