He Kura Toi Tangata: 50 Years of the Waitangi Tribunal 1975-2025, features images, taonga and a 35-minute documentary, now on display at Wellington Museum. Photo / Wellington Museum

Far North households and businesses that lost food or suffered damage to household items from ex-tropical cyclone Tam last month are eligible to apply for support from Tahua Āwhina a te Kahika - Mayoral Relief Fund. To be eligible, claimants must demonstrate the impact the cyclone had. Applications are open till Friday, June 6. Application forms are available on the council website. Applicants must download a form, fill in the details, and email it to recoverymanager@fndc.govt.nz with supporting evidence. Forms can also be dropped at any council service centre, library or isite.

Waitangi show

A Northland-created exhibition is now on display at Te Waka Huia o Ngā Taonga Tuku Iho Wellington Museum. The exhibition, He Kura Toi Tangata: 50 Years of the Waitangi Tribunal 1975-2025, features images, taonga and a 35-minute documentary. It was first shown at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi earlier this year and will remain on display in Wellington Museum until late September.

Speed change

Motorists will now be able to drive up to 110kmh on a 5.5km section of SH1 north of Auckland. Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the new speed limit – on the Northern Gateway Toll Rd from north of Ōrewa to south of the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels - would take effect from May 26. The increase follows consultation - 7911 submissions were received from Northland and Auckland, including 158 submissions from businesses or organisations; 93% supported the increase; 91% strongly supported it and 6% did not.