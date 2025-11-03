The NZ Blood Service is in Northland this month, collecting donations of the vital, life-saving fluid.

Blood Service visiting North

The NZ Blood Service will be in Northland collecting valuable donations over coming weeks. The Blood Service will be at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on November 10, from 1pm to 6pm, November 11 from midday to 6pm and on November 14 from 8.30am to 12.30pm. It will be at Te Ahu Centre in Kaitāia on November 12 from midday to 6pm and on November 13 from 8.30am to 2.30pm. The service will then be at Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium on November 24 from midday to 5pm, on November 25-27 from 1pm to 7pm and on November 28 from 9am to 1pm. For more info on how to give blood go to www.nzblood.co.nz.

Volunteers recognised

Nominations are now open to honour local champions whose lifetime volunteer contributions make a positive difference in the Far North. Te Kaunihera o Te Hiku o te Ika, Te Tohu Tutuki – Far North District Council Lifetime Achievement Awards have five categories that recognise both individuals and organisations for their work. These are contributions to positive outcomes for Māori; culture and history; economic development; resilient communities; and proud, vibrant communities. Those nominating a person or organisation should be able to describe the role, why the nominee deserves an award and the long-term impacts of their work. To nominate a deserving Far Northerner go to www.fndc.govt.nz

