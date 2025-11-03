Business and Professional Women Kaitāia is hosting a Fundraiser Movie Night in support of the Sharon Rider Memorial Scholarship, which helps local women further their education and professional development, tonight from 5.30pm at Te Ahu Cinema. BPW will be showing the movie Prime Minister, the new documentary on Jacinda Ardern and her time in office as Prime Minister. To book tickets email bpwkaitaia.movie@gmail.com.
Stormwater sorted
A new stormwater system at Ōmāpere that will reduce foreshore erosion, increase capacity and filter storm sediment before it reaches the Hokianga Harbour has been completed. Far North District Council said the new system has been engineered to increase the amount of water it can carry during weather events and has improved inlet and outlet structures to better control water discharged into the harbour. The measures will reduce erosion and scouring on the foreshore at Ōmāpere and reduce sediment plumes that can occur during weather events. Previously, stormwater and groundwater was captured in two culverts and piped under SH12 into a drain. During weather events, this drain was prone to scouring, which happens when fast-moving water removes sediment around a structure and can add to erosion issues.