Far North Mayor Moko Tepania with All Black Rieko Ioane on the bench the All Blacks have donated to Memorial - Te Pū o te Wheke - Park in Kaikohe.

Special koha from ABs

The All Blacks have donated a hand-crafted, stained and inscribed bench to Memorial - Te Pū o te Wheke - Park in Kaikohe. It was unveiled and blessed on Sunday, with Rieko Ioane among attendees. The inscription reads: ME EKE MAI. OUR BENCH IS YOUR BENCH. THANKS FOR ALL YOUR SUPPORT. It’s one of 26 benches donated across Aotearoa.

Surge in objections to property revaluations

Far North property owners have lodged more than 987 objections to property revaluations with Quotable Value (QV) - more than twice the number normally received following the three-yearly assessments. Council uses updated land value information included in revaluations to help it calculate rates on individual properties. The volume of objections lodged has significantly compounded delays already experienced with the revaluation process, which QV is tackling by sending valuers to some areas in the Far North to inspect properties. If the assessor agrees with the objection, rates for that property must then be manually recalculated by council staff. It will take several more weeks for revaluation decisions to be made and rates recalculated. FNDC is advising Far North ratepayers who lodged objections not to wait for a decision before paying the first rates instalment due on August 20. Property owners can still lodge an objection to their QV revaluation if they can prove they were unable to do so by the June 29 deadline due to “extenuating circumstances”, which include extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle. For more, visit fndc.govt.nz.

Deadline extended

Far North marae, iwi, and other community groups now have more time to apply for financial help from the Civil Defence Cyclone Gabrielle Welfare Support Grant. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has extended the application deadline to August 31. The additional time ensures groups that used their own resources to help communities do not miss out. To apply for a grant or to find out if your organisation is eligible, visit civildefence.govt.nz.

Boost for rescue group

Coast to Coast Cat Rescue has received a $10,000 boost from Te Hiku Community Board to help minimise uncontrolled cat populations by educating the public about de-sexing, vaccination, and microchipping. Three other community groups were granted funding.

Safari plans can begin

The Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled Garden Safari fundraiser is on again in November. Now in its 31st year, the RDA Garden Safari is a major fundraiser for the group, which provides interactions with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs. This year’s safari will be on November 18 and 19, with gardens open to visitors from 9am-5pm on Saturday and 9.30pm-4.30pm on Sunday. This year it is the turn of the gardeners in the Far Far North from Awanui to Ngataki to showcase their gardens. Programmes are available at Mitre10, iSite at the Te Ahu Centre and CBEC in Kaitāia, Bloomfields in Taipa, Gloss Stationary in Mangonui and PlantZone in Kerikeri.