Northland’s rescue helicopters provide a vital service and Northlanders donated more than $40,000 for the cause during the Westpac Helicopter Appeal Month in May.

$40,000 for rescue choppers

Northlanders raised more than $40,000 for the region’s rescue helicopter service as part of the annual Westpac Helicopter Appeal Month.

New Zealand communities came together to raise a total of $1.4 million for New Zealand’s rescue helicopters in May. The total represents a nearly 10 per cent increase on last year’s effort, and includes $40,692 raised in Northland which will directly fund the Northern Rescue Helicopter service.

Westpac NZ general manager of product, sustainability and marketing, Sarah Hearn, thanked everyone who dug deep to help keep our rescue choppers in the air.

“This year’s weather events around the country have underlined how important it is to have help close at hand, no matter where you live. The choppers fly about 25 missions a day around the country and are literally saving lives around the clock,” Hearn said.

Restaurant natural disaster fund

Far North restaurants impacted by natural disasters can now apply for funding through the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund.

The company is expanding its Disaster Relief Fund to New Zealand, supporting small businesses across the country that have been adversely impacted by natural disasters.

Kicked off in the United States in October 2021, the fund was created to help small businesses get back on their feet.

To learn more and apply, visit: www.genglobal.org/grants/restaurant-relief. Grants are US$10,000, which with current conversion rates is approximately NZ$16,000.

Vape retailers nabbed

Two vape retailers in the Mid North were caught selling products to underage customers. Public Health Northland staff were disappointed by the results of the tobacco and vape controlled purchase operation. Volunteers aged 14 and 16 attempted to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 19 Mid North retailers -- 10 vape stores and nine tobacco.

Two sales of vaping products were made to an underage volunteer, which is illegal. Anyone who looks under the age of 25 must be asked for photo identification when purchasing either product. Any retailers requiring assistance with staff training and information can phone 09 430 4100.

SH10 callout

Emergency services were called to State Highway 10 in Taipa on Tuesday morning after two cars reportedly collided. The crash blocked one lane on SH10, near Ngatikahu Rd, around 6.20am. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

RDA Garden Safari

The Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled Garden Safari fundraiser is on again in November.

Now in its 31st year, the RDA Garden Safari is a major fundraiser for the group, which provides interactions with horses to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for people experiencing disability, or who have specific challenges or needs.

This year’s safari will be on November 18 and 19, with gardens open to visitors from 9am – 5pm on Saturday and 9.30pm – 4.30pm on Sunday. This year it is the turn of the gardeners in the Far Far North from Awanui to Ngataki to showcase their gardens.

Programmes are available at Mitre10, iSite at the Te Ahu Centre and CBEC in Kaitāia, Bloomfields in Taipa, Gloss Stationary in Mangonui and PlantZone in Kerikeri.



















