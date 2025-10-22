Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North news briefs: Park feedback wanted; book launch and strike action

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Far North District Council wants feedback on its plans for Moerewa’s Simson Park.

Far North District Council wants feedback on its plans for Moerewa’s Simson Park.

Park feedback

Moerewa’s Simson Park has long been a place where locals and visitors come together for sports, recreation, and community connection and after months of kōrero and collaboration, the final draft of the Simson Park Reserve Management Plan is ready for community feedback. FNDC is also proposing to formally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save