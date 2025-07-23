Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Far North news briefs: Logging truck rolls, emergency preparedness

Northland Age
3 mins to read

A toppled logging truck blocked the road, causing delays for commuters. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

A toppled logging truck blocked the road, causing delays for commuters. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Looking for a fun and interactive way to get your kids involved in emergency preparedness? The Get Ready Schools Challenge is now open and this year, it’s all about earthquakes. While earthquakes are relatively rare in Northland, it’s still important for our tamariki (children) to know what to do –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save