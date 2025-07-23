Looking for a fun and interactive way to get your kids involved in emergency preparedness? The Get Ready Schools Challenge is now open and this year, it’s all about earthquakes. While earthquakes are relatively rare in Northland, it’s still important for our tamariki (children) to know what to do –
Far North news briefs: Logging truck rolls, emergency preparedness
Menopause expert
Kerikeri-based menopause expert Jackie Ashdown is holding a free Understanding Menopause workshop at Community Fitness Kerikeri on Thursday July 24 at 6.30pm. The event is for anyone going through perimenopause or menopause and covers how to stay healthy and confident, and the importance of strength training and nutrition. It is open to members and non-members. Ashdown, the founder of Age Drop Personal Training and Coaching, is a licensed menopause champion. Visit www.age-drop.com for more information.
Candidate applications
People interested in standing as a candidate in October’s local body elections are being reminded to not leave it too late to submit their nomination forms. Potential candidates need to complete their forms well before the deadline of midday on August 1 to allow time for information to be checked and possible technical issues to be resolved. Nomination forms can be found on the Stand As A Candidate webpage on the Far North District Council website. The webpage also provides essential information for potential candidates, including the candidate information handbook, which is a thorough guide of the “do’s and don’ts” of being a candidate.