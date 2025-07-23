A toppled logging truck blocked the road, causing delays for commuters. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Looking for a fun and interactive way to get your kids involved in emergency preparedness? The Get Ready Schools Challenge is now open and this year, it’s all about earthquakes. While earthquakes are relatively rare in Northland, it’s still important for our tamariki (children) to know what to do – especially when they travel to other parts of the country where earthquakes are more common. Your kids can take part in eight exciting activities that teach them how to stay safe during an earthquake, fix hazards at home and create a household emergency plan with the whānau. It’s a great way to build confidence and preparedness in a fun, hands-on way. If your child’s school signs up for the Challenge and registers for ShakeOut 2025 (happening on October 16), they’ll go in the draw to win an iPad 11! Entries close August 31, so don’t miss out! Download the activity sheet or encourage your school to register here: getready.govt.nz/involved/schools-challenge.

Logging truck rolls

A logging truck rolled on the Far North Road, Waiharara, blocking the road in both directions. Logs covered the road and neighbouring paddocks. No injuries were reported.

Drugs and firearms seized

A Kaitāia man faces ammunition and drugs charges after suspicious items were found at his property and in nearby bushes. Kaitāia Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said police responded to reports that a man had been seen with a firearm at about 5pm on Saturday. Police arrived at the address and saw the 49-year-old man heading into the bush, allegedly carrying a rifle. Police found syringes and suspected bags of methamphetamine. They also seized ammunition, including casing for a .22 rifle, shotgun shells and other ammunition. Police also found two rifles on the property. The man was charged with drug offences concerning the possession of utensils and unlawful possession of ammunition.