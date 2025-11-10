Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North news briefs: Lotto luck; Christmas gift workshop and governance training

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Tickets sold in the Far North have won Lotto Second Division prizes in the past week

Tickets sold in the Far North have won Lotto Second Division prizes in the past week

Double Lotto luck

Successive Lotto draws have seen second division winning success in the Far North. A Lotto ticket sold in the Far North won its holder more than $18,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Awanui Junction Dairy, was among 27 nationally that each won

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save