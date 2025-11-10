Tickets sold in the Far North have won Lotto Second Division prizes in the past week

Double Lotto luck

Successive Lotto draws have seen second division winning success in the Far North. A Lotto ticket sold in the Far North won its holder more than $18,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Awanui Junction Dairy, was among 27 nationally that each won $18,569. The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 4, 9, 25, 29 and 40 with the bonus number 20 and Powerball number 3. And on Saturday, tickets sold at Four Square Paihia and on MyLotto in Northland both won $16,029 with Lotto Second Division. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 13, 22, 24 and 28 with the bonus number 35 and Powerball number 8. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth a mammoth $45 million on Wednesday.

Christmas gift workshop

Christmas can be an expensive time, but Kaitāia’s Anō Anō is hosting “make your own Christmas presents and festive gifts” workshops in the lead up to the big day to help out. The workshops, run by EcoSolutions, a CBEC Enterprise will be held at Anō Anō, on Bank St, every Wednesday until Christmas, from 1pm to 7pm. People can pop in to make their own Christmas presents or decorations or bring their own creative ideas to help others.

New party