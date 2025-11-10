Tickets sold in the Far North have won Lotto Second Division prizes in the past week
Double Lotto luck
Successive Lotto draws have seen second division winning success in the Far North. A Lotto ticket sold in the Far North won its holder more than $18,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Awanui Junction Dairy, was among 27 nationally that each won$18,569. The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 4, 9, 25, 29 and 40 with the bonus number 20 and Powerball number 3. And on Saturday, tickets sold at Four Square Paihia and on MyLotto in Northland both won $16,029 with Lotto Second Division. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 13, 22, 24 and 28 with the bonus number 35 and Powerball number 8. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth a mammoth $45 million on Wednesday.
Christmas gift workshop
Christmas can be an expensive time, but Kaitāia’s Anō Anō is hosting “make your own Christmas presents and festive gifts” workshops in the lead up to the big day to help out. The workshops, run by EcoSolutions, a CBEC Enterprise will be held at Anō Anō, on Bank St, every Wednesday until Christmas, from 1pm to 7pm. People can pop in to make their own Christmas presents or decorations or bring their own creative ideas to help others.
New centrist political party Build the Nation held a meeting in Opononi last night. Build the Nation has been founded by a group of rural and small-town Northland residents and is holding meetings in small towns and communities around the region in November and early December. These are a chance to share our vision and to listen to local voices. Build the Nation especially invites the older generation who worked on the big infrastructure projects that shaped the nation.
Governance training
Members of a trust, community board or community organisation in Northland can participate in a free online training programme offering guidance on governance fundamentals, legal responsibilities, and how to create a positive board culture. The two-part workshop series is hosted by LEAD, the Centre for Not-for-Profit Governance and Leadership, and are organised by Whangārei District Council in partnership with Kaipara and Far North district councils. Sessions will be held online in early December and are open to trustees, board members and community organisation leaders who want to develop their governance skills. For more info go to www.wdc.govt.nz