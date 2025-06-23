Storm found her forever home through the Far North District Council's adopt a dog programme and is now the star of the council's new dog registration push. Photo / FNDC

Buy a Brick

Locals are invited to leave their mark while supporting the Karikari Community Hall by purchasing a personalised brick for $50. The bricks will be engraved with your name and displayed inside the hall. To order, contact Barbara on 021 186 4442. New bricks are already in place – pop in to have a look.

Angling boosts economy and wellbeing

Freshwater angling is not only popular among Kiwis and international visitors but a major contributor to New Zealand’s economy and public wellbeing, according to new research. The independent report by NZIER, commissioned by Fish & Game New Zealand, estimates that Fish & Game licence holders – both domestic and international – spend a total of between $113 million and $139m annually on their angling trips. This spending contributes $66m-$81m to New Zealand’s GDP and supports as many as 1168 jobs across the country. Beyond the economic impacts, the report highlights that angling enhances self-reflection, reduces stress, and fosters deep connections to nature, family and friends.

Register your pet