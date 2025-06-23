Rescue pup Storm is launching the council’s latest dog registration campaign this week with her mum Jody and her new favourite toy, the kiwi frisbee! The campaign is designed to raise awareness that dog owners are legally required to register their dogs throughout the year—and if they do between July 1 and August 31, they will pay the cheapest rates and be in to win one of 10 prize packs. Dog registration fees can be paid all year round and dog owners are legally required to register their dogs for the year. For registration forms, to pay online or for more information, visit our Register-your-dog webpage.
Funding approvals
Funding approvals by the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa and Te Hiku Community Boards at their meetings in June are set to improve safety at local sports hubs and environmental initiatives. The board allocated more than $45,000 to multiple groups. Te Hiku Sports Hub received $19,769 for safety improvements. Houhora Big Game and Sports Fishing Club had funding of $15,697 approved to help stabilise slow-moving ground slips near the club toilets. A local charitable trust called WithIN NATURE – Whakapakari Whenua was granted $10,000 in funding to continue mentoring Māori rangatahi about environmental restoration and land-based education grounded in te ao Māori.