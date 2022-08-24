Gary Lowe's 2004 Holden Commodore SV6 Series 2 utility (like this one pictured) was stolen in March. Photo / Supplied

One Far North man claims he's had close to $80,000 worth of property stolen since Christmas last year.

Gary Lowe of Ahipara has had setback after setback this year, with his 2004 Holden Commodore SV6 Series 2 utility stolen in March.

Prior to that, he claimed thieves had stolen about $40,000-$50,000 worth of tools, machinery and motorbike parts.

The 73-year-old explained how he was forced to sell his Waiharara property last year after becoming unwell.

As a result, he had stored all of his belongings in a 60-foot (18m) semi-trailer container at Pukenui.

Not long thereafter Lowe ended up in ICU for nine days.

He said it was shortly after his hospital stay that thieves broke into his container and stole his gear.

Unlike his stolen car, Lowe said he did not report that incident to police as he had no insurance and was unlikely to be compensated.

Lowe said the most frustrating part of the ordeal had been the alleged lack of action from police regarding his car, whom he claimed had done little to help find it.

"I've seen the car on the street and so has my friend, who happened to see a police officer at the same time," Lowe said.

"My friend asked the police officer to help, but he told him he was off duty and to call 111 instead," he alleged.

"Needless to say my friend was livid."

Lowe must now rely on friends and his motorbike to get around.

He claimed he had also provided legitimate leads regarding the whereabouts of his vehicle.

He too had allegedly been advised to call 111 to report the matter.

Lowe said while he didn't expect to get any of his property back, and empathised with police's workload, he was disappointed at their response.

"I've been told so many times to call 111, which takes forever to get through to," Lowe said.

"When you do finally get through, they just ask you the same stupid questions and nothing happens anyway.

"It just goes on and on and in the end, you just feel like bashing your head against the wall. I feel like it's not even worth calling the police."

Kaitaia Police confirmed Lowe's case was under active investigation, and they were following positive lines of inquiry.

Kaitaia Senior Sergeant Daniel Williams said earlier this year, police had received one call from the victim following a reported sighting of his vehicle outside a cafe.

According to Williams, police had attended and made inquiries, but unfortunately, the vehicle had not been located.

"In regards to obtaining a search warrant, police require credible evidence to produce to the court/justice sector staff to obtain it," Williams said.

"We are not satisfied that the information received so far meets that threshold.

"We reiterate that police continue to investigate this incident, and are following positive lines of inquiry."

Anyone with information about this case was encouraged to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 220313/0228.



The number plate for Lowe's stolen ute is BUC592.

At the time it was stolen, Lowe explained it had a new exhaust pipe and tyres and could be identified by a tiny stone chip in the windscreen.