Brew of Islands will receive $15,000; the Fired Up Barbecue Festival will receive $30,000 and the Upsurge Bay of Islands Arts Festival will receive $7300.
“I want to see people in our towns, right across Northland, helping our tourism operators, food producers, and small businesses thrive,” McCallum said.
“Events like these are great drawcards. They help bring more visitors into places like the Bay of Islands, Kaipara and all of Northland to create economic activity, and help keep local jobs and businesses going year-round.
“This National-led Government is committed to backing regional growth and delivering practical support to communities like ours.”
Across two rounds, the Regional Events Promotion Fund has supported 284 events across the country. A full list of successful applications is available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.