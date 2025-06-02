The Brew of Islands is among several local festivals set to receive a funding boost, along with the Upsurge Bay of Islands Arts Festival and the Fired-Up Barbecue Festival.

The Far North is set to benefit from an injection of regional tourism funding, with the Government supporting local festivals through the Regional Events Promotion Fund.

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the Government is encouraging more New Zealanders to visit Northland.

“I’m thrilled to see Northland included in this round of funding support,” McCallum said.

“These events are a great way to bring people into our region, support local businesses, and showcase the culture and hospitality that make the Far North so special.”

The funding will support a range of events across the region, including the Upsurge Bay of Islands Arts Festival, the Brew of Islands and the Fired Up Barbecue Festival.