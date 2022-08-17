Final checks have seen the total number of candidates standing in the October local elections for the Far North drop from 92 to 91.

Three nominations have been ruled ineligible by Election Services after one or more of those people nominating candidates were found not to be enrolled in the correct ward or subdivision.

To be eligible to stand, a candidate must be:

· A New Zealand citizen

· Enrolled as a Parliamentary elector anywhere in New Zealand, either on the general or Māori electoral roll (regardless of the ward being nominated for)

· Nominated by two electors on the electoral roll in the area the candidate intends standing in.

Following final checks on Monday, the nomination for Adrienne Ani Tari was removed from the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward, the nomination for Emma Davis was removed from the South Hokianga subdivision of the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board, and the nomination for Amanda Phillips was removed from the Kaikohe-Hokianga General Ward.

Meanwhile, a nomination for Ruth Heta was confirmed for the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward meaning the total number of candidates remains at 18.

Final checks also revealed that a nomination for Steve McNally had been left off the provisional list of candidates issued on Friday.

He is standing in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Ward.

Delays confirming nominee details occurred during the final rush of nominations received before Friday's midday deadline.

In all, council staff processed 59 nominations between Thursday morning and midday Friday, with the three service centres processing 29 nominations between 10am and midday on Friday.

The full list of confirmed candidates is:

Mayor (1 position)

1. Jaqi Brown

2. Ann Court

3. Clinton Dearlove

4. Kevin Middleton

5. Joshua Riley

6. Kelly Stratford

7. Moko Tepania

8. John Vujcich

9. Rachel Witana

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Ward (3):

1. Richard Aston

2. Ann Court

3. Robert Eady

4. Pierre Fernandes

5. Garth Rodney Anthony Holder

6. Jane Johnston

7. Annette Main

8. Steve McNally

9. Frank Owen

10. Rachel Smith

11. Kelly Stratford

12. Belinda Ward

13. Ben Warren

Kaikohe-Hokianga General Ward (1):

1. Vanessa Edmonds

2. Alisha Mercedes Riley

3. John Vujcich

Te Hiku General Ward (2):

1. Darren Carl Axe

2. Dave Collard

3. Melanie Cher Dalziel

4. Felicity Foy

5. Adele Gardner

6. John Matthews

7. Paul McLaren

8. Mate Radich

9. Joshua Riley

Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward (4):

1. Clinton Dearlove

2. Hilda Halkyard-Harawira

3. Ruth Heta.

4. Boyd Hohepa

5. Babe Kapa

6. Penetaui Kleskovic

7. Nyze Manuel

8. Sam Napia

9. Tarei Patuwairua

10. Reina Tuai Penney

11. Mina Paula Pomare-Peita

12. Tāmati Rākena

13. Manuera Moko Riwai

14. Diane Rodgers

15. Pania Sigley

16. Moko Tepania

17. Rachel Witana

18. Rhonda Zielenski-Toki

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kawakawa-Moerewa Subdivision 1):

1. Antoinette Jade Donovan

2. Roddy Hapati Pihema

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision 2):

1. Harley Alexander

2. Lane Ayr

3. John Morris

4. Frank Owen

5. Amy Slack

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Paihia Subdivision 1):

1. Jane Johnston

2. Rosemary Rodgers

3. Belinda Ward

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Russell-Opua Subdivision 1):

1. Jane Hindle

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Waipapa Subdivision 1):

1. Tyler Bamber

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Whangaroa Subdivision 1):

1. Bruce Mills

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (Kaikohe Subdivision 3):

1. Mike Edmonds

2. Trinity Edwards

3. Megan Kelly-Ann Hepi

4. Scarlet Mokaraka

5. Amanda Phillips

6. Shaun Reilly

7. Chicky Rudkin

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (North Hokianga Subdivision 1):

1. Harmonie Everitt Gundry

2. Ann-Marie Houng Lee

3. William Roy McCready

4. Lise Strathdee

Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (South Hokianga Subdivision 2):

1. Tania Filia

2. Alan Philip Hessell

3. Jessie McVeagh

4. Nopera Pikari

5. Te Arani Ngaronoa Te Haara

Te Hiku Community Board (Doubtless Bay Subdivision 1):

1. Sheryl Fiona Bainbridge

2. Bill Campbell

Te Hiku Community Board (Kaitaia Subdivision 3):

1. Rachel Leigh Baucke

2. Adele Gardner

3. Linda Jay Steffen

4. John William Matheson Stewart

Te Hiku Community Board (North Cape Subdivision 1):

1. Darren Carl Axe

2. Josephine Nathan

Te Hiku Community Board (Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision 1):

1. Karena Hita

2. William Joseph Subritzky