The FENZ Broadwood Fire Station site is one of four sites being considered as part of a proposal to provide long-term leases for Far North FENZ sites and facilities.

Far North District Council is calling on community feedback regarding a proposal to provide Fire and Emergency New Zealand security of tenure over four council-administered sites.

Community consultation is now open regarding granting FENZ long-term leases over land it occupies at Pukenui, Karikari, Taupō Bay and Broadwood, and for the council to transfer the ownership of assets at these sites.

The district council said the proposed lease term for each site was 30 years (15 years plus 15 years) and would include buildings, carparks and other facilities that would enable FENZ to better plan and invest in services.

It’s being proposed that assets at each location be transferred to FENZ, and that would require a change of classification over the portion of reserved land now occupied by FENZ at Rangiputa Rd.

This would in turn change a part of the site from recreation reserve to local purpose reserve (community buildings).

According to the council, changing the classification of part of the Rangiputa Rd site to local purpose reserve would enable FENZ to construct buildings, carparks and other facilities, which is allowed under the Reserves Act.

The rest of the Karikari site would continue to be held for recreation purposes.

Community consultation began on January 30 and will run for four weeks.

The council said consultation aimed to raise community awareness about the long-term intentions of FENZ and to establish whether the lands in question had cultural or other special significance to the community.

Once the consultation period ends, on February 27, submissions will be heard by each community board — Te Hiku, Kaikohe-Hokianga and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa — which will then make recommendations to the council.

Submissions can be made at the Have Your Say page on the council website.

The four sites are: