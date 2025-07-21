Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Far North council grants spark debate over spending priorities

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
5 mins to read

Ratepayers are urging the council to focus on infrastructure, not festivals after FNDC announced local business funding boosts.

Ratepayers are urging the council to focus on infrastructure, not festivals after FNDC announced local business funding boosts.

New funding from the Far North’s community boards is expected to benefit local businesses and attract off-peak visitors.

But the spending has raised eyebrows among ratepayers and a political hopeful who argue the council should focus on infrastructure, not festivals.

The Far North District Council last week announced a number

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save