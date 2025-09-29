Te Raupo has always been a significant place for Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Kaharau and other Hokianga hapū, and as such is not seen as an appropriate site for human waste disposal.
TMoTW includes representatives of Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Kaharau, Te Hikutu, Te Mahurehure, Ngāi Tupoto and the Rāwene community.
A representative of the working group, Dallas King, said the group was pleased and relieved at the outcome.
“This is a step towards our goal of zero human waste to wai. It is cost-effective and demonstrates the benefit of relationships that respect Te Tiriti o Waitangi, hapū and communities. The imposition of a wastewater treatment system located on Te Raupō and discharging into the Ōmanaia awa is something local hapū have endured for far too long.”
“The working group will continue to engage with those living near the site and is focused on identifying agreeable solutions by working together.”
In 2022, the council was granted “Better Off” funding by the Government to work with TMoTW to investigate an alternative location for sewage treatment for Rāwene. This funding has helped minimise the impact of the transformation project on ratepayers.
The budget for the land purchase was approved in the Long Term Plan.