Plans to discharge wastewater to land instead of the Hokianga Harbour have taken a significant step forward with the purchase of a 10-hectare block of land in Rāwene. Photo / FNDC

A long-running effort to keep Rāwene’s wastewater out of the Hokianga Harbour has taken a major step forward with the Far North District Council’s purchase of land to develop a new treatment site.

The council has announced the purchase of a 10ha block of land in Rāwene. The block of land officially purchased today includes 7.5ha of pine forest and is located on Rāwene Rd near the existing wastewater ponds. It is adjacent to a 2ha block bought by the council last year.

A working group for the Rāwene Wastewater Treatment-Transformation Project was formed after 2013 when an Environment Court mediation required the council to work with hapū-led community liaison group Te Mauri o Te Wai to find appropriate wastewater solutions and a different location for the treatment of wastewater.

For more than 16 years local hapū have pushed for Rāwene’s wastewater system to be moved off Te Raupo.

Te Mauri o Te Wai (TMoTW) has been working for decades on ways to improve the taiao, including an estimated 16 years seeking to move the Rāwene wastewater treatment system from its Te Raupo site.