Weather alerts are displayed in real time on the council website.

Weather warnings and emergency alerts are now being displayed in real time and automatically for anyone visiting the Far North District Council’s website. The Region Warnings and Alerts website tool displays details of warnings from official sources such as MetService and Civil Defence (National Emergency Management Agency) as they occur to anyone viewing the fndc.govt.nz website. When an active alert is published, a pop-up window will display relevant information such as the alert type (eg thunderstorms, heavy rain), the start and end times, the severity and a direct link to the source, providing the most recent updates to keep users better informed.

Prioritise rest, safety

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) wants farmers to prioritise rest and safety as they move into the busy spring calving season – a time notorious for a spike in farm injuries. ACC says agriculture remains one of New Zealand’s most dangerous industries, with stress and fatigue major contributors. During 2024, ACC accepted 1236 claims for Northland farmers alone, costing $8.1 million.

Carbon forestry limits

The Government’s proposed carbon forestry limits are too weak to protect rural New Zealand, Federated Farmers forestry spokesman Richard Dawkins claimed. He said the 25% Emissions Trading Scheme cap excludes most sheep and beef land, leaving productive hill country farms at risk of whole-farm conversions. Dawkins said red-meat farms lost to carbon forestry are “gone for good” and by failing to protect them, the Government will jeopardise its own goal to double exports by 2030.