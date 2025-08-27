Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Weather alerts on council website, carbon forestry limits

Northland Age
2 mins to read

Weather alerts are displayed in real time on the council website.

Weather warnings and emergency alerts are now being displayed in real time and automatically for anyone visiting the Far North District Council’s website. The Region Warnings and Alerts website tool displays details of warnings from official sources such as MetService and Civil Defence (National Emergency Management Agency) as they occur

