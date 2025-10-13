Community groups across Aotearoa are being encouraged to apply for a share of $300,000 in funding being distributed through the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund 2026
Community groups across Aotearoa are being encouraged to apply for a share of $300,000 in funding being distributed through the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund 2026. Manatū Taonga - Ministry for Culture and Heritage provides funding each year to a range of events that focus on the commemoration of Te Tiritio Waitangi and its signing. Grants typically range from $5000 to $10,000 to support local communities holding celebrations of New Zealand’s shared history. Applications for the fund are now open and will close on October 20. For more information and to apply, visit the Commemorating Waitangi Day page.
Northport retirement
Northport chief executive Jon Moore is to retire in June next year after 19 years in the role. A maritime sector veteran, Moore led the port’s evolution from a provincial log-port to a regional container port, enhancing economic growth and supply chain resilience in Northland and the Upper North Island.
Save Power
Northland businesses who use gas are being urged to look to energy efficiency to save up to 30% on their gas bill with supply tightening. Large industrial gas users in Northland account for more than 90% of the region’s energy demand. EECA (the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) says there are immediate steps businesses can take to cut energy use and improve resilience.
The award-winning tribute show Elton John vs Billy Joel is hitting Northland in November with gigs in Whangārei and Kerikeri. The show features grand pianos, incredible costumes and all the hits from Rocket Man and Piano Man legends Sir Elton John and Billy Joel. The critically acclaimed show is presented by Wellington-based professional Kiwi musicians Cam Crawford and Sam Hyde. Elton John vs Billy Joel is at Forum North, Whangārei, on November 14, and Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on November 15. For tickets go to www.camandsam.co.nz/elton-vs-billy