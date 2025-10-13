Community groups across Aotearoa are being encouraged to apply for a share of $300,000 in funding being distributed through the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund 2026

Community groups across Aotearoa are being encouraged to apply for a share of $300,000 in funding being distributed through the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund 2026. Manatū Taonga - Ministry for Culture and Heritage provides funding each year to a range of events that focus on the commemoration of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its signing. Grants typically range from $5000 to $10,000 to support local communities holding celebrations of New Zealand’s shared history. Applications for the fund are now open and will close on October 20. For more information and to apply, visit the Commemorating Waitangi Day page.

Northport retirement

Northport chief executive Jon Moore is to retire in June next year after 19 years in the role. A maritime sector veteran, Moore led the port’s evolution from a provincial log-port to a regional container port, enhancing economic growth and supply chain resilience in Northland and the Upper North Island.

Save Power

Northland businesses who use gas are being urged to look to energy efficiency to save up to 30% on their gas bill with supply tightening. Large industrial gas users in Northland account for more than 90% of the region’s energy demand. EECA (the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) says there are immediate steps businesses can take to cut energy use and improve resilience.