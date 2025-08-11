Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Far North briefs: Vision Kerikeri AGM; library tech upgrade

Northland Age
2 mins to read

Far North libraries are booting up tech upgrades. Photo / FNDC

Far North libraries are booting up tech upgrades. Photo / FNDC

Step into the world of Te Tangi a Te Tūī – a breathtaking blend of theatre and cirque, performed entirely in te reo Māori. Following a sold-out premiere season, this acclaimed production comes to the Turner Centre for the first time on Friday and Saturday, August 22 and 23. This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save