Step into the world of Te Tangi a Te Tūī – a breathtaking blend of theatre and cirque, performed entirely in te reo Māori. Following a sold-out premiere season, this acclaimed production comes to the Turner Centre for the first time on Friday and Saturday, August 22 and 23. This is a Choose What You Pay event: select a ticket price between $10 and $100.

Vision Kerikeri AGM

Russell Shaw of Top Energy will be a guest speaker at the next Vision Kerikeri AGM. He will talk about the important electricity situation on local and national level, and the success and challenge of the Far North’s community-owned lines company and Ngawha geothermal power station. The meeting will take place on August 30 at 2pm St John Hall, 357 Kerikeri Rd. RSVP to visionkerikeri@gmail.com

Sustainability award

Russell – Orongo Bay Holiday Park won the Sustainable Commitment Award sponsored by Tourism Industry Aotearoa at the Holiday Parks New Zealand annual awards.