Network Waitangi Whangarei is a Pakeha-led organisation running series like Treaty & Me for 40 years, says Jette de Jong. Photo by LDR Susan Botting, July 16 2025.

Treaty & Me

Network Waitangi Whangārei is running another free public lecture series about the Treaty of Waitangi/Te Tiriti o Waitangi. There were full houses at several of last year’s sessions, despite negativity over Treaty-related issues, said spokeswoman Jette de Jong, pictured. The Treaty & Me series will run weekly at Oneonesix on Bank St in Whangārei, starting on July 23. The lectures cover a range of topics from “whiteness” in Aotearoa, to Maori wards, from Treaty solidarity to tricky conversations. Each lecture is held at 12pm and 7pm, go to networkwaitangiwhangarei.org for details and to book.

Enrol to vote

Northlanders keen to vote in this year’s local elections - including a poll to keep or remove Māori constituency seats - must be enrolled by August 1 to receive a standard voting pack. After this date, you’ll need to cast a special vote. Meanwhile, people keen to stand for council also have until August 1 to get their nominations in. Anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election provided they’re a New Zealand citizen, enrolled on the parliamentary electoral roll and are nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll within the constituency the candidate is standing for. More information about the upcoming elections and poll is available at www.nrc.govt.nz/elections

ID checks checked