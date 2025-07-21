Network Waitangi Whangarei is a Pakeha-led organisation running series like Treaty & Me for 40 years, says Jette de Jong.
Photo by LDR Susan Botting, July 16 2025.
Treaty & Me
Network Waitangi Whangārei is running another free public lecture series about the Treaty of Waitangi/Te Tiriti o Waitangi. There were full houses at several of last year’s sessions, despite negativity over Treaty-related issues, said spokeswoman Jette de Jong, pictured. The Treaty & Me series will run weeklyat Oneonesix on Bank St in Whangārei, starting on July 23. The lectures cover a range of topics from “whiteness” in Aotearoa, to Maori wards, from Treaty solidarity to tricky conversations. Each lecture is held at 12pm and 7pm, go to networkwaitangiwhangarei.org for details and to book.
Enrol to vote
Northlanders keen to vote in this year’s local elections - including a poll to keep or remove Māori constituency seats - must be enrolled by August 1 to receive a standard voting pack. After this date, you’ll need to cast a special vote. Meanwhile, people keen to stand for council also have until August 1 to get their nominations in. Anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election provided they’re a New Zealand citizen, enrolled on the parliamentary electoral roll and are nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll within the constituency the candidate is standing for. More information about the upcoming elections and poll is available at www.nrc.govt.nz/elections
An Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer is pleased 18 off-licence shops in Kaipara have passed a controlled purchase operation with flying colours. The operation was jointly run between police and the National Public Health Service – Northern Region compliance officers. Supervised volunteers aged 15 and 17 attempted to buy alcohol from 18 licensed grocery stores, supermarkets and bottle stores, but there were no sales made. Sergeant Tai Patrick, from Whangārei police, said the outcome demonstrated strong compliance with the law.
Last chance for feedback
Northlanders are being urged to have their say on Northland Regional Council’s Navigation Safety Bylaw, which sets the rules for keeping people safe on the water, by July 28. After a first feedback period during May, this second opportunity provides more detail on the key proposals. The proposals include a new requirement to carry two forms of communication on a vessel; amending the requirements for wearing a lifejacket; and removing a clause prohibiting wind-powered board sports in the Ruakākā and Waipū estuaries. The feedback period runs until July 28. More detail can be found at www.nrc.govt.nz/bylawreview
Saddle Up, Kaikohe! The Wild WILD West is riding into Pioneer Village on September 20 and it’s gonna be a showdown of music, markets, games, grub, and good ol’ fashioned fun. Early bird tickets go on sale August 15. To book in your eats street stall or your traders market, email info@pioneervillage.co.nz and we will send you a booking form pronto.