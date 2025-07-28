Nominations are now open for the 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. Know someone whose mahi deserves to be celebrated? Nominate them today and help share their story with the nation. All you need is their name, the award you want to
Far North news in brief
Safe dog practices
Hundreds of school children in the Far North will benefit from a new programme that teaches them how to be safe around dogs and to care for them properly. The sessions launch next month in schools around the district and will be run by the council’s Animal Management Team. Kids from 5 to 13 will be given information about how to stay safe around dogs, including the key message of “if a dog is on its own, leave it alone”. The sessions are focussed on promoting safety to reduce dog aggression and encourage responsible interactions. Schools signed up for the programme in August and September are Kaikohe Intermediate, Kaikohe West School, Oruaiti School (Mangōnui), Mangōnui School, Peria School, Kaingaroa School, Taipā Area School and Te Kura o Ōmanaia. If your school is interested in being included, contact us on 0800 920 029.
Battle of the Ballroom
Local legends will take the stage in a fundraising dance competition unlike any other. The Wealthpoint North Battle of the Ballroom 2025, presented by Hospice Mid-Northland, will see local legends pair up in the dance competition to raise funds for the organisation. The event takes place on Septembet 19 and 20 at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. Tickets and more information are available at www.battleoftheballroom.co.nz