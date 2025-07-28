Hundreds of school children in the Far North will benefit from a new programme that teaches them how to be safe around dogs. Photo / 123RF

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. Know someone whose mahi deserves to be celebrated? Nominate them today and help share their story with the nation. All you need is their name, the award you want to nominate them for (there’s seven to choose from), and why you are nominating them. You can share as much or as little as you like. To nominate visit: www.nzawards.org.nz/nominate/. Any questions, email the awards office at office@nzawards.org.nz

Fatal fires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking everyone to put fire safety at the front of their minds following a spike in the number of fatal house fires. Risk reduction and investigations manager Peter Gallagher says in the past 12 months 17 people have died in avoidable residential house fires, “the worst in 10 years”. Gallagher says in many of the recent fatal fires there have been working smoke alarms, but they have not been in the right places. It is calling on residents to look at fire safety advice at https://www.fireandemergency.nz/winter-fire-safety/.

Community board funding

If you are seeking community board funding for events planned between September and February, it is recommended to lodge your application before the dates below, to have your application considered at the September meetings. Te Hiku Community Board: applications due Tuesday August 5 (for the meeting on Tuesday September 2); Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board: applications due Thursday August 7 (for the meeting on Thursday September 7); Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board: applications due Friday August 8 (for the meeting on Friday September 5). Information on how to apply can be found on the council’s website. If you need help with your application, phone 0800 920 029 and ask to speak to the funding advisor or email funding@fndc.govt.nz.