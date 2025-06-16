Is your pet the next star of SPCA’s Pets of the Year calendar?

The search is on to find the stars of SPCA’s 2026 annual Pets of the Year calendar competition. The SPCA is inviting cat and dog owners to submit their best pet pictures. The stars in these photos will be featured in SPCA’s 2026 calendars. Funds collected will go towards helping support SPCA’s lifesaving work for animals in need. Any cat or dog owner can submit their photo easily online athttps://petsoftheyear.spca.nz/. Entries close on July 22.

Matariki festival

Ahipara Aroha Inc will be hosting the Matariki Ki Ahipara Festival from the June 20-22. The beachfront community events will cover a range of activities and interests, from an art exhibition, local storytelling and workshops. Local kura and groups will provide entertainment including kapa haka performances, a circus & fire Show, wearable art show, fire engine rides for the kids and a range of market stalls selling delicious kai, drinks and crafts

Road closures

Russell, Paihia and Waitangi are set to feature as locations in a film by Lippy Pictures, which is bringing a 70-strong crew to the Bay of Islands for three weeks in June and July. During this time some roads will be closed, with traffic control in place on: