The search is on to find the stars of SPCA’s 2026 annual Pets of the Year calendar competition. The SPCA is inviting cat and dog owners to submit their best pet pictures. The stars in these photos will be featured in SPCA’s 2026 calendars. Funds collected will go towards helping
Far North briefs: SPCA seeks pet stars, filming road closures
- Wednesday 18 June – Bayview Rd, Paihia
- Thursday 19 June – Tau Henare Drive, Waitangi
- Sunday 22 June – SH11 Tohitapu Rd, Paihia
- Wednesday 25 to Friday 27 June – Cass St, York St, and The Strand, Russell-Kororāreka.
Ōpua is also on the filming schedule, but no road closures will be required.
Slip repairs
Paranui Rd near Taipa will be closed for essential slip repair work for two weeks, from June 23 to July 4, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain safe and reliable roads. Contractors Siteworx Northland will run the project on weekdays from 7am to 5.30pm. Upgrades include a rock spall retaining wall, stormwater drainage maintenance, erosion control, and pavement restatement. Travellers will need to take a detour via Parapara Rd and Paranui-Toatoa Rd and should allow extra travel time.
Water feedback
Far North District Council has completed consultation on future water service delivery, with most of the feedback backing a locally managed approach. Of the 116 submissions received during the consultation period from April 4 to May 6, 68% supported keeping water services in-house.