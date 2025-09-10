Mr Fungus and Amalia's Music coming to Northland.

World famous in Wellington, the iconic Mr Fungus is bringing his upbeat physical comedy show to Kerikeri. He will be joined by Amalia’s Music for a double bill of music, mime and mayhem at the Turner Centre on October 1. Tickets are $10 or Choose What You Pay Tickets Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz. Visit www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz or contact: Amalia Calder, 027 271 7351, kidzstuffnz@gmail.com for more information.

TB eradication

Farmers are invited to have their say on eradicating bovine tuberculosis (TB) from New Zealand at a meeting on Thursday at Tangiteroria Community Complex at 11am. An independent review of the National Pest Management Plan for TB has found that, while the goal of completely eradicating TB by 2055 is still valid, this won’t be achieved without prioritising remaining hot spots of TB-infected possums.

Primary Healthcare Awards winners

The winners of the 2025 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora were announced on Saturday night. Te Takapau Wānanga, Hauora Hokianga and University of Auckland won the Tamaki Health/Total Healthcare Research and Education Award for Te Takapau Wānanga, an innovative workforce development programme that prepares health professionals for the realities of rural and Māori health, while directly addressing workforce shortages in remote communities.