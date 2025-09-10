World famous in Wellington, the iconic Mr Fungus is bringing his upbeat physical comedy show to Kerikeri. He will be joined by Amalia’s Music for a double bill of music, mime and mayhem at the Turner Centre on October 1. Tickets are $10 or Choose What You Pay Tickets Bookings:
Far North Briefs: Mr Fungus, Primary Healthcare Awards winners, TB eradication
Northland Age
2 mins to read
Doctors and dentists strike
Senior doctors and dentists working for Health NZ have voted to strike for 48 hours over stalled pay talks with their employer. The strike, involving Association of Salaried Medical Specialists members, will take place on September 23 from 12.01am.
Struggle to pay power bills
Consumer NZ’s annual Energy Retailer Survey has revealed one in five households - about 400,000 households - struggled to pay their power bill in the past year. That was before prices increased by an annual average of 11%. Consumer NZ is encouraging people to question whether they are on the best plan by using resources like Powerswitch to compare energy providers.