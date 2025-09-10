Advertisement
Far North Briefs: Mr Fungus, Primary Healthcare Awards winners, TB eradication

Northland Age
2 mins to read

Mr Fungus and Amalia's Music coming to Northland.

World famous in Wellington, the iconic Mr Fungus is bringing his upbeat physical comedy show to Kerikeri. He will be joined by Amalia’s Music for a double bill of music, mime and mayhem at the Turner Centre on October 1. Tickets are $10 or Choose What You Pay Tickets Bookings:

