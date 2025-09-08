Advertisement
Far North Briefs: New exhibition at Village Arts Gallery, tsunami siren test

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Northland’s six-monthly outdoor tsunami siren test will take place at 10am on Sunday, September 28. Photo / Karina Cooper

The Village Arts Gallery will reopen the gallery on September 13 with their Spring exhibition, “Ngahere”. Over 20 artists from Hokianga/Te Tai Tokerau will present new work in various medium, celebrating our native bush. The show will open Saturday at 11am and run through to Sunday, October 19. The gallery

