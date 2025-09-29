The kārearea/New Zealand falcon has snatched the crown in the 20th anniversary Bird of the Year competition. Photo / Craig McKenzie

After an early lead, the kārearea New Zealand falcon kept its talons firmly on the top spot and has snatched the crown in the 20th anniversary Bird of the Year competition. Famous for fronting the $20 note, kārearea can clock 200km/h and can catch prey mid-flight. They have even adapted to hunt within the dense New Zealand forests. The kea took the second spot and the karure/Chatham Island black robin) took the third spot.

New exhibition

Waitangi Treaty Grounds is proud to announce a new exhibition, Te Matakite o Aotearoa – 50 years on, the long march arrives to Waitangi, open now at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi. The exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Māori Land March, with the documentary Te Matakite o Aotearoa: The Māori Land March by Geoff Steven, along with large-scale photographic prints and the original pou whenua (Māori land march flag). The exhibition runs until October 19.

Official information stats

The Public Service Commission has released Official Information Act statistics for January to June this year. Of 38,717 requests across 101 agencies, 97.7% were answered on time, with an average response time of 13.2 days. Extensions dropped to 5.8%, while full refusals rose to 11.5%, mostly due to unavailable or public information. The Ombudsman received 283 complaints and issued 53 final opinions — down from the previous period.