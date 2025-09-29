After an early lead, the kārearea New Zealand falcon kept its talons firmly on the top spot and has snatched the crown in the 20th anniversary Bird of the Year competition. Famous for fronting the $20 note, kārearea can clock 200km/h and can catch prey mid-flight. They have even adapted
Far North Briefs: New bird of the year, Seniors and Disability Expo
Highway renewal season
Road users can expect to see significant upgrades along Northland’s vital transport routes this summer, with contractors for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) out renewing 204 lane kilometres* of state highway. The 2025-2026 season (September – May) includes 25 lane kilometres of major road rebuilds, 8 lane kilometres of asphalt resurfacing and 171 lane kilometres of chipsealing. There will be major works on State Highway 1 (SH1), State Highway 10 (SH10) and State Highway 12 (SH12), spanning the region from north of Woodhill and Warkworth to Te Reinga Wairua (Cape Reinga). Further information, including maps, project updates, and weekly e-newsletters, is available via the NZTA Journey Planner (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).
Seniors and Disability Expo
In celebrating International Day of the Older Person, Age Concern Kaitaia and the Tiaho Trust will be hosting a Senior and Disability Expo on Wednesday, October 1 at the Te Ahu Centre. The sessions will include information around support services, home support, budgeting and more. Everyone is welcome and the event runs from 10am till 2pm. Donation entry.